Georgie is the ultimate ladies’ man in Young Sheldon — but who does he eventually marry? Here’s what you need to know.

Where his young brother looks down his nose at everyone, Georgie Cooper has always had a thing for the ladies in Young Sheldon. Going from crush to crush at Medford High, he constantly leaves his mother Mary in a state of disappointment.

However, Georgie’s character progression throughout the show is something to be admired. Starting out as a troublesome student with no direction in life, he later finds his passion for mechanics while also settling down to be a family man.

But who is the lucky woman that Georgie does eventually marry in Young Sheldon — and is she the only one? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who does Georgie marry in Young Sheldon?

Georgie marries Mandy McAllister in Young Sheldon.

After Georgie breaks up with Jana Owens at the beginning of Season 5, he soon meets the much older Mandy McAllister in the following episodes. Attempting to impress her, Georgie lies about his age in order to start seeing Mandy, who also suggests to him that she’s younger than she actually is.

Soon after, Mandy falls pregnant, leading both their families to go into meltdown — particularly after it’s discovered that Georgie is 17 and Mandy is 29. However, the pair stay together, raising baby Cece in a family unit.

What episode of Young Sheldon does Georgie get married in?

Georgie and Mandy get married in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7.

After the events of the tornado in Season 6, Mary piles the pressure on Georgie and Mandy to get married now that nothing is stopping them. Spurred on when both Mary and Mandy’s mom Audrey each try to baptize Cece behind Mandy’s back, the couple move forward with a hasty courthouse ceremony — almost not inviting anyone other than Dale and Meemaw.

By the time Season 7 Episode 7 begins, all families (bar Sheldon) are present for the two to be wed. Georgie and Mandy have their dinner reception locally before Audrey offers to pay for a weekend honeymoon to Dollywood.

Does Georgie get divorced?

Georgie doesn’t get divorced in Young Sheldon, but by the time he’s seen in The Big Bang Theory, he’s been divorced many times.

In TBBT, Georgie isn’t even introduced until Season 11, where it’s revealed that he is single – without any mention of Mandy or Cece. What does become apparent is that he’s left a string of women behind him, reinforced when Sheldon wins the Nobel prize and is congratulated by Georgie’s multiple ex-wives.

While this isn’t touched on in Young Sheldon, it is something that could be addressed in the upcoming sequel. Due to begin filming in July, both the creators and cast have stressed that the plot is an open book, not needing to adhere to anything other than Georgie’s tire shop job.

