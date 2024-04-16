Here’s what happened to every missing character in Young Sheldon

Remember them? Young Sheldon has lots of minor roles — here’s what happened to every character who went missing in the show.

When the Cooper family isn’t hogging the limelight with their family fuelled drama, Young Sheldon boasts a cast of eccentric side characters who make the fictional town of Medford a more entertaining place.

For some characters — such as Dr. Sturgis and Dr. Linkletter — it makes complete sense for them to flit in and out of the series, fitting in with Sheldon’s educational needs. However, plenty of minor roles disappeared without a trace, and without reason.

But what of those we no longer see on the show? Here’s what you need to know about every missing character on Young Sheldon, and whether we could see them again before Season 7 ends.

Young Sheldon missing character: Bobbi Sparks

Only ever seen in Season 1, Bobbi Sparks is assumed to have gone with Herschel after he and Brenda got divorced.

As Brenda’s other child and Billy’s sister, Bobbi Sparks is only ever seen once in Season 1 Episode 17. In her short time on screen, she terrorizes Sheldon to the point where he doesn’t want to leave the house, with the rest of the Cooper family not believing that he’s being bullied by a girl.

While nothing is actually confirmed, the most likely theory is that Bobbi went with Herschel after his divorce, with Billy and Brenda staying next door to George and Mary. Neither Brenda nor Billy mention Bobbi again.

Jana Boggs

Once she breaks up with Georgie in Season 5, it’s assumed that Jana Boggs continues on with her education while Georgie plans to drop out of school.

CBS

First introduced in Season 3, Jana is the replacement love interest for Georgie for two seasons — even if he isn’t always convinced it’s what he wants.

While Georgie might not be as committed as Jana, it certainly came close when Jana had a pregnancy scare in Season 4. Fans might have also noticed that Jana’s surname changed from Owens to Boggs across the course of her first few episodes. It’s assumed her parents got a divorce around the same time.

Again, nothing was ever confirmed here, more that the storyline of the pair naturally going their separate ways makes the most sense.

Erica Swanson

Erica Swanson, Paige’s older sister, had a one-episode appearance in Season 3. It’s assumed that she went to live with her dad after their parent’s divorce.

CBS

When Linda brings Paige over for a playdate with Missy, Erica is in tow, hanging out in the garden with Georgie. With nothing else to do, Erica suggests that the pair make out, with Georgie only too happy to agree.

Like other siblings in Young Sheldon history, Erica is never seen again, nor mentioned by any of her family. This appearance is just before Linda and Barry get divorced, suggesting that Erica went to live with Barry as a result.

Pastor Rob

It’s heavily implied that Pastor Rob took on a new career opportunity after his last appearance in Season 6, though this has never been confirmed.

CBS

Pastor Rob is the one missing character in Young Sheldon who doesn’t really have any conclusive answers. However, it does make sense for Rob to have made his exit following speculation about him and Mary cheating through their involvement in the church.

In his final appearance on Young Sheldon, Rob meets with Mary to share that he’d been offered a job at First Baptist Church in Little Rock Arkansas, and was seriously considering accepting it. Now dating a new woman, Rob has plenty of reasons to start afresh — and get away from a heavily suspicious George.

June Ballard

Dale’s ex-wife June hasn’t been seen since Young Sheldon Season 5 — mostly because there’s very little reason for her to be involved.

CBS

Sure, she’s a great deal of fun — and a fantastic match for Connie — but plot-wise, there’s very little reason for June to be hanging about. June appeared from Season 3 to Season 5 of Young Sheldon, firstly befriending Connie when she started dating Dale, and then moving into the role of local Medford hairdresser.

However, although nothing has been confirmed, June is likely a shoo-in to appear in Young Sheldon Season 7… if it fits with Reba’s schedule. Fans want nothing more than to see a Reba sitcom reunion, and co-star Melissa Peterman is game too.

Libby

Libby most likely continued her education at Medford High School, moving on from her fleeting friendship with Sheldon and Tam.

CBS

Libby is another missing character only seen in one episode of Young Sheldon, briefly featured back in Season 1. Sheldon becomes enamored with her after learning about her passion for geology, later suggesting that the three of them drive to Houston to see a scientific film. Mary demands she meet Libby beforehand, leading Libby to say that she’s experienced in babysitting.

This word alone is enough to put Sheldon off for life, and unsurprisingly he never talked to her again. From this, we can assume Libby carried on with her studies off-camera as normal.

Paige Swanson

Paige took a step back from appearing in Young Sheldon after having a difficult time with her parent’s divorce back in Season 3.

CBS

Paige is a missing character first introduced in Young Sheldon as an intellectual match for the genius Cooper. Initially embracing her smarts in Season 2, things change around the time her parents divorce in Season 3. Dying her hair and wanting to be “normal” rather than the smart one, Paige struggles with life at home and starts to act out.

Most recently, this has led to Missy and Paige stealing a truck in Season 6 in order to try escaping to Florida. However, she hasn’t had a conclusive ending, confirmed for a return in Season 7.

Veronica

Veronica stayed at school to continue her studies, with adult Sheldon’s voiceover confirming that she went on to devote herself to charity work after finding God.

CBS

Back in Season 2, Veronica was the bad girl of Medford High and was quick to get Georgie’s attention. However, this all changed one Halloween when Veronica saw God, joining Mary’s prayer group in an attempt to get her life back on track. Having struggled with her mom’s ex-boyfriend, Veronica appeared to be changed for good in Season 3.

Georgie tried to follow along with this for a while but ultimately found more interest in Jana while Veronica went her own way. It’s already been alleged that it’s incredibly unlikely for Veronica to ever return to Young Sheldon in the future.

Tam

Tam chose to stay in Texas to study while Sheldon moved to California to attend Caltech, with the two naturally parting ways during Young Sheldon itself.

CBS

As Sheldon’s best friend — or as close as he can be — Tam is one of the most significant relationships in Young Sheldon. Standing by the genius Cooper for the show’s first four seasons, everything changes when Sheldon attends East Texas Tech full-time. Leaving Medford and Tam behind, Sheldon’s education has always been the reason to justify why Tam disappeared.

The same can be said for The Big Bang Theory, with creators needing to do some backpedaling after featuring Tam so heavily in Young Sheldon. Tam was neither seen nor mentioned until Season 12, with Sheldon’s reasoning boiling down to a fictitious argument surrounding his move to Caltech.

Is any missing character confirmed for Young Sheldon Season 7?

Yes — both Tam and Paige are confirmed to be returning for Young Sheldon Season 7.

While it’s been confirmed that both will return, no further details have been released — though the most likely scenario is for both to be featured in the upcoming hour-long finale.

There is also a question mark over whether other characters will be making an appearance. So far, neither CBS nor Young Sheldon have commented on this.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

