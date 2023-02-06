When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule

Vinland Saga Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is streaming now – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes, their release schedule, and what time they’ll be available to stream.

Vinland Saga is based on the shõnen manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura.

The anime first premiered in July 2019, with its 24-episode first season stretching all the way through to December. It received wide acclaim, heralded as one of the best animes of the decade despite its later release.

Vinland Saga Season 2 hit Netflix earlier this year, but there’s more still to come – so, when will new episodes arrive on the streaming platform, and what time can you stream them?

Vinland Saga Season 2 release schedule on Netflix

Episode 6 of Vinland Saga Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 6.

There will be 24 episodes in the second season, and they’re set to drop weekly on Netflix (and Crunchyroll, depending on your location).

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Vinland Saga Season 2:

Episode 1: Monday, January 9th, 2023

Episode 2: Monday, January 16th, 2023

Episode 3: Monday, January 23rd, 2023

Episode 4: Monday, January 30th, 2023

Episode 5: Monday, February 6th, 2023

Episode 6: Monday, February 13th, 2023

Episode 7: Monday, February 20th, 2023

Episode 8: Monday, February 27th, 2023

Episode 9: Monday, March 6th, 2023

Episode 10: Monday, March 13th, 2023

Episode 11: Monday, March 20th, 2023

Episode 12: Monday, March 27th, 2023

Episode 13: Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Episode 14: Monday, April 10th, 2023

Episode 15: Monday, April 17th, 2023

Episode 16: Monday, April 24th, 2023

Episode 17: Monday, May 1st, 2023

Episode 18: Monday, May 8th, 2023

Episode 19: Monday, May 15th, 2023

Episode 20: Monday, May 22nd, 2023

Episode 21: Monday, May 29th, 2023

Episode 22: Monday, June 5th, 2023

Episode 23: Monday, June 12th, 2023

Episode 24: Monday, June 19th, 2023

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the release dates.

What time do new Vinland Saga episodes come out?

In terms of what time new episodes of Vinland Saga Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

8:30am PDT

11:30am EDT

1:30pm Brazil

4:30pm UK

6:30pm Central European Summer Time

10pm India Standard Time

3:30am Australia

5:30am New Zealand

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, here’s the synopsis: “Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious tribe, had been out breaking everywhere.

“Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood in the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil.”

Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll now.

