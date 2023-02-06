When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule

Vinland Saga Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is streaming now – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes, their release schedule, and what time they’ll be available to stream.
Vinland Saga is based on the shõnen manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura.
The anime first premiered in July 2019, with its 24-episode first season stretching all the way through to December. It received wide acclaim, heralded as one of the best animes of the decade despite its later release.
Vinland Saga Season 2 hit Netflix earlier this year, but there’s more still to come – so, when will new episodes arrive on the streaming platform, and what time can you stream them?
Vinland Saga Season 2 release schedule on Netflix
Episode 6 of Vinland Saga Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 6.
There will be 24 episodes in the second season, and they’re set to drop weekly on Netflix (and Crunchyroll, depending on your location).
As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Vinland Saga Season 2:
- Episode 1: Monday, January 9th, 2023
- Episode 2: Monday, January 16th, 2023
- Episode 3: Monday, January 23rd, 2023
- Episode 4: Monday, January 30th, 2023
- Episode 5: Monday, February 6th, 2023
- Episode 6: Monday, February 13th, 2023
- Episode 7: Monday, February 20th, 2023
- Episode 8: Monday, February 27th, 2023
- Episode 9: Monday, March 6th, 2023
- Episode 10: Monday, March 13th, 2023
- Episode 11: Monday, March 20th, 2023
- Episode 12: Monday, March 27th, 2023
- Episode 13: Monday, April 3rd, 2023
- Episode 14: Monday, April 10th, 2023
- Episode 15: Monday, April 17th, 2023
- Episode 16: Monday, April 24th, 2023
- Episode 17: Monday, May 1st, 2023
- Episode 18: Monday, May 8th, 2023
- Episode 19: Monday, May 15th, 2023
- Episode 20: Monday, May 22nd, 2023
- Episode 21: Monday, May 29th, 2023
- Episode 22: Monday, June 5th, 2023
- Episode 23: Monday, June 12th, 2023
- Episode 24: Monday, June 19th, 2023
We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the release dates.
What time do new Vinland Saga episodes come out?
In terms of what time new episodes of Vinland Saga Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:
- 8:30am PDT
- 11:30am EDT
- 1:30pm Brazil
- 4:30pm UK
- 6:30pm Central European Summer Time
- 10pm India Standard Time
- 3:30am Australia
- 5:30am New Zealand
If you’re unfamiliar with the series, here’s the synopsis: “Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious tribe, had been out breaking everywhere.
“Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood in the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil.”
Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll now.
