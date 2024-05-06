My Hero Academia Season 7: Episode schedule and release plan explained

My Hero Academia Season 7 is off to an incredible start – so here’s the schedule and release plan so you never miss an episode.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has made its epic debut as America’s top hero arrives in Japan. America’s Star and Stripe and her military comrades defy orders to help Japan after seeing the situation turn from bad to worse.

The country is in shambles due to Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and the criminals running around freely. Additionally, All For One, who is currently hiding with Spinner, is planning to steal Star’s Quirk, which will aid his goal of world domination.

As the highly-anticipated My Hero Academia Season 7 premieres, we’ve prepared a quick schedule guide for you so you never miss out on an episode.

My Hero Academia Season 7 release time

My Hero Academia Season 7 debuted on May 4, 2024, and episodes broadcast in Japan every Saturday at 5:30pm JST. The episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones after they’re released in Japan.

My Hero Academia Season 7 episodes release at the following times:

2:30pm Pacific Standard Time

4:30pm Central Time

5:30pm Eastern Time Zone

10:30pm Greenwich Mean Time

3:00am India Standard Time

7:30am Australia Eastern Standard Time

My Hero Academia aired four special recap episodes earlier this year, catching fans up on how Deku and the other heroes felt over the previous six seasons of the anime. You can stream them on Crunchyroll.

The latest season is officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

My Hero Academia Season 7 episode schedule

My Hero Academia Season 7 has yet to reveal the full episode count. We will update this space with a complete episode schedule once there’s more information about it. In the meantime, you can check out the release dates for the first three episodes of the new season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 episodes release dates so far:

Episode 1 – 4 May

Episode 2 – 11 May

Episode 3 – 18 May

