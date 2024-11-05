Vinland Saga creator confirms when manga will end

The creator of the popular Seinen manga, Vinland Saga, has confirmed that the manga will soon end, so here’s what you need to know.

Vinland Saga is an epic tale about young Thorfinn as he ventures on a journey to search for a legendary place called Vinland. Unlike the frozen village he lived in, Vinald is said to be a warm and fertile land where there’s no war.

However, the journey is more gruesome than he anticipated. When he reaches Vinland in the final part of the manga, he faces more trouble than he expected. Since the Vinald Saga manga is already in its final stretch, creator Yukimura has spoken about its end.



In an interview with Anime Corner, Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura said, “As of now, October [18] 2024, I only have a few more chapters to write for the story of Vinland Saga.

“I came this far just the way I planned, but honestly from this point and beyond I have no idea what’s going to happen. Honestly, I don’t know how this is going to pan out at the end. I’m going to do my best, though.”

The interviewer also asked him if he hoped the message of Vinland Saga would lead the world to a better place. Yukimura replied, “I hope so. One time, 20 years ago, someone told me we should think about war when there is no war.

“Because it is already too late by the time war is happening to think about it. I hope people will think about war now, and then hope for peace. If that message has been conveyed to as many people in the world [as possible], that would make me really happy.”

The manga entered its final part in December 2019. In November 2019, Yukimura shared on Twitter/X, “Oh no, my English is so poor that it may be causing misunderstandings. Vinland Saga is roughly divided into four parts.

“I have written three parts so far: the war arc, the slave arc, and the eastern expedition arc. I am starting to write the last arc. It will be over 1000 pages and over 50 chapters. It will probably take several years. If the serialization is not canceled.”

As stated by the mangaka, the final part currently has 48 chapters, with a few more to come before the conclusion. While the manga has yet to announce a release date, we should expect it to end in a few months.

Vinland Saga is a monthly manga that is being published in English in omnibus books by Kodansha Comics. You can purchase digital copies from Viz or order physical copies from Amazon. The manga was also adapted in anime, which currently has two seasons available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

