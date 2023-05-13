What is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck about? New Netflix documentary explained

You May have heard of the title, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” before, but what is this new Netflix documentary about?

Netflix has established itself as a leading authority in documentaries, from true crime, to movie history, to world events. Now comes a new documentary with slightly smaller stakes, which makes sense, as it’s ultimately about not giving a f*ck.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck has dropped on Netflix this week, and with an abrasive title like that, you may be wondering what the documentary is about. You may have even heard of that title before, and be wondering where it’s from, which will be explained later on.

Here is our answer to what the documentary is about, along with whether or not it’s worth watching.

What is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck about?

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is a new Netflix documentary based on the hit 2016 self-help book by Mark Manson, who is also presenting said documentary.

The official synopsis for the documentary is as such: “Author Mark Manson explores the human condition and his counterintuitive approach to finding true joy in this documentary based on his bestselling book.”

The summary for the book, which is titled “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” is pretty similar, that being, “In this generation-defining self-help guide, a superstar blogger cuts through the crap to show us how to stop trying to be “positive” all the time so that we can truly become better, happier people.”

And if you’re wanting even more summaries of this documentary (which is directed by Nathan Price), then check out the trailer below:

The documentary stands at 1 hour and 37 minutes, so you’d essentially be watching an average length movie. Therefore, if you’re unsure about watching it, you at least won’t be wasting too much of your time. However, if you’re still uncertain…

Is this new Netflix documentary worth watching?

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck has received somewhat positive reviews so far, with a current 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience score is 49%.

Some like it: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! takes the best-selling book to the big screen as a refreshing and pertinent documentary,” states MovieWeb.

Whereas some find the documentary condescending, like Collider: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! comes off as a lecture that doesn’t really give a #@% about how Manson’s worldview and experiences can find a footing in other realities different from his.”

Some reviews are middling, as while they like the documentary, they like the book more: “While I have very little doubt that Mason’s philosophy on screen is likely to prove as helpful as his best-selling tome, there is something about Price’s film that just feels too stunted to fully function as a bona fide adaptation of the book,” states The Jewish Chronicle.

If you want to make up your own mind, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

