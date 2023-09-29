What is Forgotten Love about? Netflix movie explained

Forgotten Love has landed in the Netflix top 10 chart after its release this week – so, here’s what you need to know about the movie, including what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

It’s been a strong couple of weeks for Netflix subscribers. After a painstaking wait, Sex Education finally dropped its emotional fourth and final season, bringing Otis, Maeve, Eric, and Aimee’s stories to a close.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all: this week, users have been digging into the shocking, mysterious story of Jill Dando, the British newsreader whose shooting still hasn’t been solved. Others have been binging all four episodes of Encounters, a UFO docu-series exploring some of the most famous cases concerning unexplained phenomena across the world. And then there’s Love Is In The Air, set to be the cozy, hungover rom-com of the weekend.

Article continues after ad

However, people may have caught sight of Forgotten Love on the top 10 movies chart – so, here’s what you need to know about the new Netflix film.

Article continues after ad

What is Forgotten Love about?

Forgotten Love follows a “once-respected surgeon who’s lost his family and his memory gets a chance at redemption when he reconnects with someone from his forgotten past.”

Check out the trailer below:

The full synopsis reads: “Forgotten Love is a universal story about a respected surgeon professor Rafal Wilczur, who, abandoned by his wife, falls victim to a mugging and as a result of his injuries loses his memory.”

It’s based on Znachor (also known as The Quack), the iconic Polish novel penned by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz. It’s been adapted twice before in a 1937 film directed by Michał Waszyński (released the same year the book was written) and a 1982 movie by Jerzy Hoffman.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Forgotten Love cast: Who’s in it?

The Forgotten Love cast includes:

Leszek Lichota

Maria Kowalska

Ignacy Liss

Anna Szymańczyk

Izabela Kuna

Mikołaj Grabowski

Mirosław Haniszewski

Artur Barciś

Małgorzata Mikołajczak

Jarosław Gruda

Henryk Niebudek

Adam Nawojczyk

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Leszek Lichota, who plays Professor Rafal Wilczur, told Netflix: “I grew up on his. I feel very privileged to have been able to play a character as important to the Polish culture as this one. Period dramas are always challenging but I do believe that the director and the crew did a wonderful job recreating the aesthetics of the 20/30s of the 20th century. A time in history when honor, work ethics, empathy, and romantic love were at the forefront.”

Article continues after ad

The movie’s director, Michal Gazda, called it a “privilege” to “take on these legends… but also quite naturally a creative challenge. We are after all playing with the archetype of Polish melodrama.”

Article continues after ad

Magdalena Szwedkowicz, the remake’s producer, also said: “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to adapt the novel Znachor for the screen. This is a tremendous investment with which Netflix has shown yet again that they believe in local creators, want to support them and promote Polish culture. Our Netflix partners put a lot of trust in us, gave us all the necessary tools and created a nurturing, creative environment that made it possible to successfully bring this project to the finish line.”

Article continues after ad

Is Forgotten Love worth watching?

While Forgotten Love doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, it has received positive reviews so far.

Article continues after ad

A Good Movie to Watch wrote: “Znachor takes the 1937 story into the present, bringing a new generation through the emotional journey of the cherished Polish tale.”

But Why Tho also wrote: “Drop everything you’re doing, log on to Netflix, and watch Forgotten Love right now… it burns nice and slowly over more than 120 minutes. Despite how its premise may sound on paper, it is one of 2023’s best romances by a landslide.”

Article continues after ad

Forgotten Love is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6