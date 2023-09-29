Girl meets guy, they fall in love – or at least it should be that simple. For the Love Is In The Air cast, romance isn’t so straightforward.

Instead of being based on an existing novel, Love Is In The Air’s synopsis reads “A seaplane pilot flying in the tropics finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business.”

The film is now streaming on Netflix, having been directed and co-written by Forbidden Ground director, Adrian Powers.

Bring the Brits and the Aussies together, here’s everything we know about the Love Is In The Air cast.

Love Is In The Air cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full list of every actor and character featured in the Love Is In The Air cast.

Despite there being a few other blink-and-you-miss-it performances, here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix film’s main players.

Dana: Delta Goodrem

Netflix

Pilot Dana is fiercely independent – and when she’s not flying high in the skies, she’s on the ground fighting to keep her family business afloat. In true romcom style, she starts to fall for the one person who could take it all away from her.

Alongside her successful music career, Delta Goodrem is best known for roles in Neighbours and Hating Alison Ashley. This is her first film role since 2005.

William: Joshua Sasse

Netflix

Sent by his corporate job to ground Dana’s family business, it doesn’t take long for William to turn from the bad guy into the romantic love interest. Thought of as snobbish and close-mouthed, it doesn’t take long for William’s British charm to get under Dana’s skin.

No Tomorrow, Galavant, and Her Pen Pal are some of Joshua Sasse’s other acting credits.

Jeff: Roy Billing

Netflix

Jeff is Dana’s dad, the chief owner of the family’s small airway business.

Roy Billing is possibly best known for his role in Jack Irish, alongside other appearances in Charlie & Boots and Never Too Late.

Nikki: Steph Tisdell

Netflix

Nikki is the chief mechanic at Dana and Jeff’s business, Fullerton Airways.

Love You Like That and Total Control are some of the places viewers might recognize Steph Tisdell from.

Michelle: Mia Grunwald

Michelle is one of Dana’s closest friends in the Love Is In The Air cast, staying by her side as she falls for the “wrong guy.”

500 Miles, Romance at the Vinyard, and The Audition Bus are some of Mia Grunwald’s previous roles.

Duncan: Hugh Parker

Duncan is William’s father and boss of the financial company.

Hugh Parker most recently starred in Elvis, with other appearances in The Family Law and Broken News.

That’s everything we know about the Love Is In The Air cast. Check out more of our Netflix hubs below:

