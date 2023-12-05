Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 gave fans an answer to the mystery of Mel’s father – but what did Everett actually say to her? Warning – spoilers ahead!

The final two episodes of Virgin River Season 5 saw Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) trying to hunt down her biological father with the help of the town.

She eventually finds out that he is a man called Everett (John Allen Nelson), who still lives in Virgin River – though initially refuses the idea that he is Mel’s father.

After coming round to reality, Everett tells Mel something in a cliffhanger poised for Virgin River Season 6 but what did he say?

What did Everett say to Mel in Virgin River?

By the end of Virgin River Season 5 part 2, Everett has something that he wants to tell Mel – only we don’t get to hear what that is. However, one fan has a pretty watertight theory on what might be revealed by Mel’s father in Season 6.

Over on Reddit, user Actual-Reference3125 posted: “With the revelation of the identity of Mel’s dad, the showrunners have hinted that all will not be easy for Mel. It will also affect some people and the community.

“So, it could be revealed that… because he was heartbroken, Everett did get married to someone else. And it was Hope. Her first husband who hasn’t been named but made her life hell. It was because he never truly loved her. He became a pariah to all her friends and that’s why he’s never mentioned.”

“But didn’t Hope say she didn’t know who he was?” another Redditor replied. “That’s why they had to track down the old postmaster, to try to find his name. The fact that he didn’t know his actual name was ridiculous, considering he rented a post box. I’m pretty sure he would have had to fill out paperwork & pay for it.”

“Mel and Jack ask Hope who the postmaster was in the 1980s and where to find him,” Actual-Reference3125 responded. “She replies ‘I hired him.’ They should ask Lydie because Hope thinks they have kept in touch. When Hope asks why, Jack replies they’re on a scavenger hunt of sorts. The bit about paperwork does make sense. They never share his name with Hope when they find out.”

“By the way Patrick said it, it sounds like the town doesn’t like Everett for whatever reason, which puts Mel between a rock and a hard place. Ugh. I’m sure it has to do with who he ended up marrying. And why he secluded himself in the woods,” another comment reads, with a fourth user summing up: “Oh I like the Hope ex-husband theory. Interesting.”

Even though the mystery of who Mel’s father is has now been cleared up, you will have to wait a little while to find out more about Everett’s real story – and whether Hope will have anything new to add.

Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: