Werewolf by Night director reveals reason why series will repremiere in color

Marvel’s spooky mini series Werewolf by Night will repremiere in color and the director has revealed the reason behind the color change.

Out of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to be released in 2022, its horror mini series Werewolf By Night stood out amongst its peers.

The project was quite the deviation from the franchise’s usual brand of colorful superhero as it focused on supernatural elements while showing the events in black and white.

However, as spooky season is coming up soon, Disney+ has decided to rerelease the series in color and now its director has explained why.

Werewolf by Night director uses color to pay homage

The mini series followed a group of monster hunters who gathered at the infamous Bloodstone Temple in an attempt to compete for the powerful relic known as the Bloodstone.

However, the hunt takes a sharp turn when it is revealed that one of the hunters, Jack Russell, is secretly a vicious werewolf attempting to rescue a fellow monster from the clutches of the Bloodstones.

What set Werewolf by Night apart from its MCU counterparts was the entire series was shot in black and white, seeming to be inspired by the Universal Monster Films from the 1930s and ‘40s.

However, the series’ director, Michael Giacchino, tweeted why the show would be rereleased in color writing, “We spent a lot of time working on this color version. We wanted to pay homage to the incredible vibrant color in horror films like the ones Hammer made. A whole new look for #werewolfbynight.”

This rerelease marks quite a turning point for the MCU as they seem to be focusing more on the supernatural genre as they’re gearing up to release a reboot of Blade, the vampire hunter, in 2024.

The color version of Werewolf By Night debuts on Disney+ on October 20. You can check out our other superhero movie and TV hubs below:

