How to watch Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 – what time is it out?

The Rising of the Shield Hero is returning with its new Season 3 this week – so here’s where and what time you can watch it.

Fall 2023 brings a whole new line-up of amazing new anime series and highly-anticipated sequels. One of them is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, scheduled to air this week. The anime is based on a light novel of the same name by Yusagi Aneko (story) and Seira Minami (art).

Article continues after ad

The light novel started publishing in 2013, and a year later, Aiya Kyu adapted the story into a manga. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was announced in April 2023, about a year after season two concluded.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming season will also be a collaboration between Kinema Citrus and DR Movie, the studios that created the first two seasons of the show. Here’s where and when you can watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 release date and time

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be broadcast on October 6, 2023, at 9:00pm JST in Japan. The series will have 12 episodes, unlike Season 2, which had 13 episodes.

Article continues after ad

It will take half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on streaming platforms. You can check out the broadcast timing in your own time zone.

5:30am PT

6:30am MST

7:30am CT

8:30am EST

1:30pm BST

2:30pm European Time

6:030pm IST

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero

Crunchyroll will be the official streaming home for the new episodes when the anime returns this Fall. For now, only the subbed version will be released. The streaming platform will soon announce the release date of the dubbed version. You can also catch up on everything that happened in the first two seasons right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the official website of The Rising of the Shield Hero, the title and synopsis of Season 3 Episode 1 are, “Dark Colosseum: In preparation for the resurrection of the new Four Spirits, the Phoenixes, Naofumi tries to bring back the scattered demi-humans from Rurorona Village.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“However, the demi-human slaves were bought up for a certain reason. In order to save them, Naofumi heads to Zeltobul, a country of merchants and mercenaries.”

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.