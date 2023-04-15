7 best anime movies & TV shows on Netflix

There’s tons of anime you can watch on Netflix, but it can be hard to filter out the best – so, to help you, here’s a handy guide to the 7 best anime movies and TV shows on the platform.

When it comes to watching anime, Netflix may not be the first place that comes to mind, especially when there are specialized services like Crunchyroll available.

However, the platform actually has a wide selection to choose from, and it’s well worth checking out if you’re already subscribed for your usual movies and TV shows. But as there’s such a wide selection, how so you pick the best? Well that’s why we’re here.

Below is your handy dandy guide to the best anime series, in alphabetical order, both old and new, that you can currently stream on Netflix. We’ll also try to pick the less obvious ones, as there a plenty of current big names – such as Demon Slayer – on the platform that you already know about!

Just a note: some of these animes may only be on certain countries’ Netflix accounts, so check before you binge!

Aggretsuko (2016-)

Netflix

The synopsis for Aggretsuko is as such: “Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the red panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work.”

This is one of the more light-hearted entries on this list, and also the longest-running. Aggretsuko is somewhat of an animated sitcom, or an animated after-school special for adults, in which we see Retsko learn to deal with all the problems that her working and dating life throws at her. It also happens to be a very funny show, with very memorable characters.

Code Geass (2006-2008)

Netflix

Code Geass follows this synopsis: “A high-schooler who’s granted powers to make anyone instantly obedient dons a mask to lead Japan’s rebellion against a long-invading Britannia.”

While it may seem crazy to some for us to call Code Geass underrated, a surprising number of anime fans have actually never seen this show. While the animation is very angular in that classic early-2000s style, the story is pretty much timeless in how it tackles themes of war and imperialism. The characters are complex and tragic, and it’s sure to be a show that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Cowboy Bebop (2002)

Netflix

The synopsis for Cowboy Bebop is as such: “Scouring space for bounties, a ragtag crew – a former hitman, an ex-cop, a con artist, a hacker kid and a data dog – live pay check to pay check.”

While Netflix (poorly) attempted to remake the show in live action, there’s no beating the original. Considered one the best animated shows in history, Cowboy Bebop takes the wild concept of space bounty hunters and makes it a personal and heartfelt story. Also, there’s a lot of humor, with each main character bringing their own talents to the screen. See you next time, Space Cowboy.

Erased (2016)

Netflix

Erased follows this synopsis: “Satoru Fujinuma can travel back in time to save others’ lives. When he wakes up 18 years in the past, he has a chance to save his murdered classmates.”

While the ending of Erased – which greatly differs from the manga – has spurned some vitriol, don’t let that stop you from checking out this story, which takes you through emotional highs, lows, and the absolute trenches. The story focuses on childhood hope and friendship fighting against the darkness that is abuse and murder, so while it may be a hard watch, its certainly a lidfe changing one.

Death Note (2006-2007)

Viz Media

Death Note’s plot reads: “When a Japanese high schooler comes into possession of a mystical notebook, he finds he has the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it.”

While we said we’d suggest ones you don’t really know, this is the exception. But how could we ignore one of the most impactful – and memeable – animes out there? And considering that a Death Note series is in the works with Stranger Thing’s Duffer Brothers, now’s the perfect time for you to check this thriller Sherlock vs Moriarty-esque series out.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (2016-2017 and 2019)

Netflix

“High school sophomore Kusuo Saiki swore as a child that he would keep his psychic talents hidden, but his abilities still make his life difficult,” says this series’ synopsis.

We made sure to sling some comedy series on this list, and if you’re looking for one that is rip-roaringly hilarious, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is the one for you. The plot and characters are all memorable and bounce off each other effectively, and now they’re back on Netflix for a newer series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened.

Violet Evergarden (2018)

Netflix

The synopsis of this show states: “The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she takes a job as a letter writer to understand herself and her past.”

When it comes to a show about an emotionless soldier learning how to feel, you can bet that there’s going to be plenty of tears. This series covers the horrors of war as our protagonist must experience them all as a ghost-writer. Prepare for certain moments to be gut-punches, but also know that Violet Evergarden is sure to handle these moments with beauty.

