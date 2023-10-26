Onmyoji: Everything we know so far

Yet another exciting anime is about to debut on Netflix – so, here is everything we know so far about Onmyoji, including its release date, trailer, and more.

Adapted from Baku Yumemakura’s hit 1986 novel series, which was later expanded into a manga and video game, discover ancient Japanese folklore in this brand-new fantasy series.

The anime was first announced at Netflix’s global fan event, TUDUM, in 2022. However, over a year later, there’s been little noise on the Onmyoji front. That is until now.

From the official release date to a tantalizing teaser trailer, here is everything we know so far about the new anime, Onmyoji.

Onmyoji will be released on Netflix on November 28, 2023.

Fall 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting period for anime fans. Now, to fill the void left by Attack On Titan’s final episode, while you wait for the exciting January 2024 debuts of Delicious in Dungeon and Solo Leveling, you can look forward to a human vs demon extravaganza in Netflix’s Onmyoji.

And the thrills don’t end there! Netflix has also released a stunning new trailer for the series, which we’ll get more into below.

Onmyoji plot: What’s it about?

Enter a world where demons and humans coexist – but it’s not as peaceful as it sounds. When evil spirits from the underworld embark on a quest for power and dominance, the balance between the two worlds is now at stake. Fortunately, there’s a group of humans who can save the day.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, legendary omnyoji (a type of spiritual rule in Japan’s Imperial court) oracle Abe no Seimei and his silly-but-loveable sidekick Minamoto no Hiromasa – a court musician and the grandson of Emperor Daigo, work together to solve crimes caused by this clash between humans and demons.

In their world’s prosperous capital, Heian-kyo, Minamoto and Abe are tasked with the seemingly impossible mission to take down a mysterious demon that’s terrorizing the city. Are they up to the challenge?

Join them as they travel across Japan in a strange hybrid role between detectives and mystical oracles and encounter the fascinating supernatural mysteries that Japanese folklore has to offer.

Onmyoji cast, crew & production

Let’s now take a look at the voice cast for Netflix’s anime adaptation of the hit novel and manga series.

Directed by Soubi Yamamoto (behind Meganebu!) and written by Natsu Hashimoto (known for Oshiete Hokusai! The Animation) and Yuiko Katou (known for Aguu: Tensai Ningyou), fans can be assured that the Netflix adaptation is in safe hands.

Playing the lead role of Abe no Seimei is prominent Japanese singer Daisuke Namikawa, and his partner Minamoto no Hiromasa will be portrayed by the prolific screenwriter, director and actor Shintaro Asanuma.

The remainder of the announced cast includes:

Tsuyuko – Yui Ishikawa

Imperial Prince Atsumi – Kenji Hamada

Kamo Yasunori – Daisuke Kishio

Ashiya Doman – Rina Sato

We currently do not know the English dub cast or if an English dub will be released.

Onmyoji trailer

Netflix also released the official trailer for Onmyoji on October 19, 2023.

The trailer features plenty of action, mystery and colourful animation with an exciting glimpse at what’s to come in November 2023. An additional creditless ending sequence was released on October 24, which also revealed the memorable ending theme song ‘kioku‘ by Japanese popstar AO.

While neither give too much away about the plot, fans have drawn similarities to the series with the beloved Elden Ring, which shares its roots in Japanese folklore. This raises the question: can Onmyoji join it as a pop cultural icon? It’s early days, but based on everything we’ve seen so far, it’s definitely possible.

So mark your calendar and get ready for the human vs demon clash of the year, with Netflix’s exclusive series Onmyoji.

