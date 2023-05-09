Is Ultraman Final based on the manga?

Ultraman Season 3 is about to hit Netflix – however, judging by the fact the manga is still ongoing, the question remains: what will the final season cover?

Ultraman, also known as the Ultra Series is a popular anime superhero classic from Japan. It’s based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Eiichi Shimizu and illustrated by Tomohiro Shimoguchi.

The Ultraman franchise is regarded as a forerunner of the Tokusatsu subgenre. It has influenced the rise of popular franchises such as Kamen Rider, Power Rangers, and VR Troopers.

The plot revolves around a science patrol that battles massive creatures and removes aliens who pose a threat to the Earth. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming season.

Will Ultraman Final have an anime original ending?

The series is based on the manga that was serialized by Monthly Hero’s in November 2011. Netflix has confirmed that this will be the final season of the franchise and it will have 12 episodes.

However, the problem is that the manga is nowhere near its ending. The final season will release worldwide on May 11, 2023. Therefore, there is a high possibility that the show will have an anime original ending – though nothing has been confirmed yet.

It’s also highly likely that Netflix will break the final season into two or three parts, similar to Attack on Titan. So far, the anime series has deviated a lot from the manga. Hence, it wouldn’t be ideal to have an ending completely different from its original source.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ultraman Season 3 plot: What is it about?

Netflix

Judging by the finale of the second season, there’s a possibility that Ultraman Season 3 will pick from the final panels of chapter 70. Fans will get to see the battle against the Star of Darkness in New York City as it ends in a blinding flash of Spacium rays.

Furthermore, the peace within the SSSP gets ruined when Adad betrays the Star Cluster Council and flees to Hong Kong. He will have assassins from the Council hunting him down.

The Council will also perceive the Ultra race and their abilities as a potential threat to the world. After several revelations come to light, Shinjiro will face a dilemma wondering if the Ultraman is actually good or evil.

Ultraman can currently be streamed on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2