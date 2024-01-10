What time is Sonic Prime Season 3 out?

The fate of the Shatterverse hangs in the balance with Sonic Prime Season 3 – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

It’s been quite a ride for SEGA’s blue blur since the beginning of Sonic Prime. His speedy, somewhat callous behavior resulted in the destruction of Paradox Prism. In turn, this created the Shatterverse, a multiverse of bizarre and dangerous alternate realities with different versions of Sonic’s friends.

The Season 2 finale ended in dramatic fashion: after helping Sonic and Shadow to defeat the Chaos Council, Nine revealed where to find the final shard: the Grim, a wasteland devoid of life. Instead of rebuilding Green Hill, he wanted to transform the dimension into a “perfect world” – and after Sonic said he wasn’t the “real Tails”, Nine betrayed him and absconded with the shards.

It was a mighty cliffhanger, one that teed up an exciting final batch of episodes for the series – so, here’s when Sonic Prime Season 3 will drop on Netflix.

Sonic Prime Season 3 release time on Netflix

Sonic Prime Season 3 will premiere on Netflix at 3am ET on Thursday, January 11.

All eight episodes will drop at the same time on the streamer, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly. We’ve listed several time zones below so you know exactly when to hop in:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

If you can’t wait that long, we have good news: the first action-packed episode of Season 3 is available to stream in its entirety on YouTube now! Check it out below:

The official synopsis for the third season reads: “With the power of the Paradox Prism under his control Nine turns the Shatterverse upside-down. However, the Prism power is as unstable as its wielder, and requires energy trapped inside of Sonic to stabilize. Extracting said energy, however, means that Sonic himself may shatter! As the final battle for the fate of the Shatterverse – and Green Hill – begins, Sonic will be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends and enemies alike!”

Sonic Prime will hit Netflix on January 11. Find out more about the show’s voice cast here, and if you need a catch-up on Nine’s betrayal, we’ve got you covered here.

