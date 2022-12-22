Treason: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about Treason, Charlie Cox’s new MI6 thriller on Netflix, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

After the cancelation of Netflix’s Daredevil following Season 3, Charlie Cox’s career somewhat slowed down somewhat. He appeared in elderly Brit crime caper King of Thieves and Irish drama Kin, but he was mostly absent form the screen.

Then came Spider-Man: No Way Home, marking the beginning of Cox’s Marvel comeback as Matt Murdock, with the actor set to reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man 4.

Now, Cox is about to star in Treason, a new high-suspense spy thriller on Netflix – so, here’s what we know about the show so far, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

Article continues after ad

Treason will be released on Netflix on Boxing Day, December 26.

All five episodes drop on the same day, so don’t worry about having to tune in after the New Year. It arrives on the streaming platform one day after The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s other big festive release.

Treason trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Treason, and you can watch it below:

The trailer teases the plot of the show, revealing Charlie Cox’s MI6 agent forced into a leadership position after an attempt on the former chief’s life, presumably by a Russian double agent.

Treason cast: Who’s in the Netflix show?

Treason stars Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence, an MI6 operator whose past catches up with him as the conspiracy surrounding the agency thickens.

Article continues after ad

Other members of the Treason cast include:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa, Adam’s wife

Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov, a Russian spy

Ciaran Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis, MI6 chief

Tracy Ifeachor as Dede Alexander, a CIA operative and friend of Maddy’s

Alex Kingston as Audrey Gratz, an MP running to be the next Prime Minister

Danila Kozlovsky as Lord Anton Melnikov, a Russian national working in the UK

Adam James as Patrick Hamilton, Adam’s friend and colleague

In an interview with What To Watch, Cox said: “Adam’s a high-flyer who has progressed up the ranks of M16 quickly.

“He’s got a lot going for him in terms of his experience, expertise, and charisma, and his relationships within the agency. And he has a beautiful family, with daughter Ella and son Callum, and a loving relationship with his wife, Maddy.

“Adam was previously on active duty out in Baku in Azerbaijan and wherever else he was posted, and I can’t help feeling that those situations are messy. The expression: ‘You have to break a few eggs to make an omelette’ is probably quite apt. Ultimately there were bad decisions made, and Adam has to be held accountable for them.”

Article continues after ad

Treason plot: What is the Netflix show about?

The official synopsis for Treason reads: “Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

That’s everything we know about Treason. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7