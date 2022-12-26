Will there be a Treason Season 2 on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Treason Season 2? Charlie Cox’s MI6 thriller has just arrived on Netflix, but will it return for a second season?

The official synopsis reads: “Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

All five episodes of Treason have already dropped on Netflix – but is this the end, or will there be a Season 2?

Is Treason Season 2 happening on Netflix?

Treason Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – however, right now, it seems unlikely the show will return.

The espionage thriller has been billed as a “limited series” by Netflix, and with Cox set to film Daredevil: Born Again between February and December in 2023, possibly preceding appearances in Spider-Man 4 and other MCU projects, his schedule is pretty full.

“You said earlier that I could be busy for years, and I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe. Hopefully’. But if [Daredevil] next year doesn’t hit the spot, then that might be it,” Cox told NME.

Treason showrunner Matt Charman, who also wrote Bridge of Spies, also hasn’t hinted at Season 2 – the main thing he wanted to accomplish was creating something new for audiences to enjoy.

“I feel like an audience doesn’t want to watch a rehash or reheating of something, they want to watch something new. You need to park all of the spy shows and movies you’ve loved at the back of your brain and just write from a place of freedom, of space and of something new and exciting,” he said in a press release.

“For me the thrill of this was always in crafting a family drama wrapped in a spy show and there aren’t a huge amount of reference points for that. Normally spies are singular creatures and family dramas happen outside the spy world, so colliding those two ideas together immediately made it feel fresh. It felt like newer territory.”

Treason is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.