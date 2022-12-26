Full Treason cast list: All actors & characters in the Netflix show

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Treason, the new MI6 thriller series with Charlie Cox on Netflix.

Four years after his initial Daredevil tenure was cut short by Netflix, things are looking up for Charlie Cox: he came back in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, and he’s getting his own MCU series with Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Also, with the next James Bond unlikely to arrive anytime before 2025, he’s here to satisfy your espionage craving with Treason, a new twisty conspiracy thriller on Netflix.

While Cox is headlining the show, there are some other big names in the mix – so, here’s your guide to everyone in the Treason cast, and which characters they play.

Treason cast: All actors and characters

Treason is Netflix’s second big holiday release, coming just one day after The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The official synopsis reads: “Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Below you’ll find a full guide to the cast and characters of Treason on Netflix.

Adam Lawrence: Charlie Cox

Netflix

Charlie Cox plays Adam Lawrence, an MI6 operative forced into the top spot at the agency after an attempt on the chief’s life.

“He’s a high-flyer who has progressed up the ranks of MI6 quickly. He’s got a lot going for him in terms of his experience, expertise, and charisma and his relationships within the agency,” he said in a press release.

“His life is pretty perfect in many ways. He has a beautiful family, with daughter Ella and son Callum, and a loving and healthy relationship with his wife Maddy. Then what he learns about himself in due course is that he’s very ambitious to the point where that level of ambition and what he’s willing to do to succeed in his career becomes very uncomfortable and confronting.”

Maddy De Costa: Oona Chaplin

Netflix

Oona Chaplin plays Maddy De Costa in Treason, Adam’s wife. Chaplin is best known for starring as Talisa Stark in Game of Thrones and Perla de las Dunas in Quantum of Solace.

“Maddy is deeply caring and has a huge capacity for love. These qualities are not something you often see in characters these days so I feel very blessed to have had the chance to study and play someone that I admire in that way,” she said of her character.

Kara Yerzov: Olga Kurylenko

Netflix

Olga Kurylenko plays Kara Yerzov, a Russian spy with a complicated history with Adam. She’s best known for also starring in Quantum of Solace as Camille and as Taskmaster in the MCU.

“They go way back and, at the risk of giving spoilers, they had a love affair even though it was totally prohibited in their line of work,” Kurylenko explained.

“When we meet Kara that’s all over but she’s still quite bitter about it. She’s hurt and often when there’s hurt there’s also anger and the whole thing is unresolved because she hasn’t seen him for years.

“She’s carried that bitterness and anger for so long. The way he treated her, he’s done damage to both her career and her emotions. She has a lot of baggage and she wants to make him pay but that proves more difficult than she thinks. As a spy she’s meant to be cold and emotionless but she’s still a human being with real feelings.”

Sir Martin Angelis: Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds plays Sir Martin Angelis, the chief of the MI6 who’s nearly poisoned to death. He’s an Oscar-nominated actor best known for starring in Belfast, Munich, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Steppenwolf.

On working with Hinds, Cox said: “He’s one of the least disappointing icons you could meet and it was an absolute delight to work with him again.

“There’s a gravitas to him that he comes on set with but he’s also so approachable, friendly and nice. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about him.”

Dede Alexander: Tracy Ifeachor

Netflix

Tracy Ifeachor plays Dede Alexander, a CIA operative who crossed paths with Maddy earlier in her life.

Ifeachor starred as Aya Al-Rashid in The CW series The Originals, as well as Quantico, Legends of Tomorrow, and the upcoming Wonka prequel with Timothée Chalamet.

Audrey Gratz: Alex Kingston

Netflix

Alex Kingston plays Audrey Gratz in the Treason cast, an MP who’s running for Prime Minister, but finds herself wrapped up in the conspiracy at the heart of the show.

She is best known for starring as River Song in Doctor Who, as well as Dinah Lance in The CW’s Arrow and Sarah Bishop in A Discovery of Witches.

Lord Anton Melnikov: Danila Kozlovsky

Danila Kozlovsky plays Lord Anton Melnikov, a Russian national living in the UK who also has links to the Kremlin.

Kozlovsky has also had roles in Hardcore Henry, Vikings, and McMafia.

Patrick Hamilton: Adam James

Adam James plays Patrick Hamilton in Treason, a friend and colleague of Adam’s in MI6.

James also starred as Adam in I May Destroy You, as well as Vigil, Doctor Foster, and the ‘Planet of the Dead’ Doctor Who special.

Additionally, Beau Gadsdon and Samuel Leakey play Ella and Callum, Adam and Maddy’s children.

That’s everything we know about the full Treason cast. It is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out the rest of our coverage here, and the trailer here.