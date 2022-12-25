How to watch Treason – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Treason, a new MI6 conspiracy thriller starring Charlie Cox, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Treason stars Cox as Adam Lawrence, an MI6 operative who’s forced into a leadership position when somebody attempts to kill the agency’s chief.

“But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life,” the synopsis reads.

With Treason soon to arrive on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Treason?

Treason will be available to stream on Netflix on December 26 – Boxing Day!

All five episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Treason will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

You can check out the trailer for Treason below:

Alongside Cox, the show also stars Ciarán Hinds as the MI6 chief, Olga Kurylenko as Russian spy Kara, and Oona Chaplin as Adam’s wife Maddy.

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most,” the synopsis adds.

Treason will be streaming on Netflix from December 26. You can find out more about the show here.