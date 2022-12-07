Spider-Man 4 rumored to feature Daredevil in team-up against Kingpin

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Spider-Man and Daredevil may work together to take down Kingpin in Spider-Man 4, which may be a sequel to Daredevil: Born Again, according to a new rumor.

After his brief, cheer-worthy cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, followed by a scene-stealing appearance in She-Hulk, it’s official: Charlie Cox is back in the MCU as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

The Man Without Fear will return in Daredevil: Born Again, with a supersized 18-episode first season. Plot details are still slim, but Vincent D’Onofrio is also returning as Wilson Fisk.

So, what about Spider-Man? Well, according to a new rumor, he may need Daredevil’s help to fight Kingpin in Spider-Man 4, set after the events of the show.

Spider-Man and Daredevil team-up rumor

Culture Spider, a reputable leaker, tweeted: “Ember report: Spider-Man and Daredevil will meet. Peter needs help going up against Kingpin.”

This echoes previous rumors of a team-up between the two heroes, especially after Marvel chief Kevin Feige said they’d spearhead the “street-level heroes” in the MCU.

Responding to fans who want Daredevil’s next outing to be R-rated, Culture Spider wrote: “It won’t be. It will be a darker grittier more street-level take though.”

The Cosmic Circus also reported that Spider-Man 4 “may actually handle the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again”, hinting further at Cox starring in the film.

Daredevil: Born Again is due to hit Disney+ in Spring 2024, while the next Spider-Man movie has yet to be confirmed – however, some expect it to release in cinemas in July of that year, which could pave the way for a connection between the two projects.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland expressed interest in working with Cox again in the MCU. “I was a big fan of the Daredevil series, and I think he’s a fantastic actor. He’s done a wonderful job with that character, and albeit it was a small cameo, it obviously teased the future of what could be. It was a real actors’ piece, that scene,” he said.

“It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.”

You can find out more about Daredevil: Born Again here.