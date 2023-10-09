Underrated Tom Cruise movie climbs Netflix chart

Tom Cruise is the “gringo who always delivers”, and one of his most overlooked recent films has become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix’s Top 10 chart.

Cruise is the ultimate gateway actor for movies: if you want a rom-com, watch Jerry Maguire; if you want a sports movie, watch The Color of Money; if you want sci-fi, you’ve got Edge of Tomorrow, Oblivion, and Minority Report; and if it’s action you’re after, he has a wealth of bangers in his filmography, from the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises to Collateral and The Last Samurai.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He’s the biggest movie star in the world, and despite the adoration he warrants for his dedication to Evel Knieveling his way through Hollywood, we shouldn’t forget what made him famous: he’s a really good actor.

While he shows off his acting chops in everything he does, one action-comedy in the 2010s served as a reminder of his hilarious charisma – and it’s climbing the Netflix chart right now.

Tom Cruise’s American Made climbs Netflix top 10 chart

American Made, starring Tom Cruise as airborne drug smuggler and DEA informant Barry Seal, is number five on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the US. Check out the full chart rundown below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fair Play Reptile Casper Nowhere American Made Last Vegas Megamind Safe House Ballerina Identity Thief

The movie, directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman, follows Barry after he’s recruited by the CIA to fly reconnaissance missions over Central America – but when he’s picked up by the cartel, things get a bit more complicated.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While based on Seal’s story, “inspired” is a more appropriate description; the accuracy of the film’s depiction of the pilot’s life has been contested, although the director has been upfront about it taking artistic license with the truth.

Article continues after ad

“You know, we’re not making a biopic. Tom Cruise doesn’t look like Barry Seal. His character is inspired by the stories we learned about Barry, and a lot of times, stories like this, not only do journalists look at the veracity of the actual events portrayed, but also the personal aspects,” he told Vulture.

Article continues after ad

It grossed $134 million worldwide against a budget of around $60 million. A success, yes, but a drop in the water compared to Top Gun: Maverick’s box office haul. Critics’ reviews were also positive, coming in at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes – which makes it the 13th best-rated movie in his entire filmography.

Article continues after ad

Social media has been flooded with people re-watching it or discovering the movie for the first time. “Watched American Made last night on Netflix. What a crazy-ass story,” one wrote. “American Made on Netflix is the goods. Tom Cruise kills it,” another tweeted. “Finally watched American Made with Tom Cruise… lightweight Goodfellas in the sky tour king… rather entertaining,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

American Made is on Netflix now. You can check out our other upcoming hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6