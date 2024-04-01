April 3rd best new comics: X-Men #33, Deadpool #1, Batman #146, & more

The return of Deadpool and the continuing Batman and X-Men epics kick off the best new comics for April 3rd, 2024.

It’s a new month, and April may be one of the biggest comics months this year. Not only are the X-Men closing in on the finale of Fall of X, but Batman is learning more about the mysterious prison he’s trapped in.

This week also sees the long-awaited return of Deadpool, just in time for the Deadpool & Wolverine synergy to kick into full gear.

Best new comics & solicits for April 3rd, 2024

These are the best new comics releasing the week of April 3rd, 2024. DC Comics titles hit shelves on Tuesday, April 2, while other publishers – such as Marvel, Image, and IDW – will release books on Wednesday, April 3.

X-Men #33

Marvel Comics The X-Men go on the offensive to save all of mutantkind in X-Men #33.

What it’s about: X-MEN X-SSEMBLE! If there were ever a time to rally the troops and take the fight to the enemy, it’s NOW! Stand side by side with the X-Men as they head for their final stand! They can’t stop ALL of us!

What we think: Fall of X has been a roller coaster ride for longtime X-Men fans, but we’re very much at the apex of the ride. With Moira X’s plans evolving and Xavier seemingly snapping and killing Rachel Summers last week, expect the ride to get even crazier in the lead-up to the violent finale and the upcoming reboot story, From The Ashes.

The Immortal Thor #9

Marvel Comics Thor faces the Enchantress and a shocking trap in The Immortal Thor #9.

What it’s about: THE ENCHANTRESS OF WORLDS! The Son of Odin came to the citadel of Roxxon — to make war for the sake of the Earth herself. But his enemies were waiting to steal from him the one thing that was Thor’s alone… and they had crafted the foulest of weapons to do it. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR… and of the trap he could not escape.

What we think: Immortal Thor hasn’t received the same kind of perpetual buzz as Ewing’s previous Immortal Hulk, which is a shame. The exploration of Thor’s mythology and Loki’s relationship to the Asgardians has been incredible. This month, we finally see what the deal is with The Roxxin’ Thor, which looks to be a darkly tongue-in-cheek meta-commentary about the industry.

Batman #146

DC Comics Batman finds himself trapped by Zur as Dark Prisons continues.

What it’s about: ZUR’S PLANS REVEALED, “DARK PRISONS” BY CHIP ZDARSKY AND JORGE JIMÉNEZ CONTINUES! The explosive “Dark Prisons” continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur’s plans are for Gotham City… and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this?

What we think: Zdarsky’s Batman run has been pretty divisive, but you can’t deny he’s doing a lot of interesting things with the Batman chessboard. Bruce is trapped in a prison that may as well have been his own design, while Zur uses Failsafe’s body to deceive the Bat-family. We already know Zur is going to be a major player in this summer’s Absolute Power, so look for Dark Prisons to start setting up that event soon.

Deadpool #1

Marvel Comics Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth gets a new #1 just in time for his latest movie.

What it’s about: A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN, AND A SWORD… Cody Ziglar (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN) has a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won’t stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!

What we think: It feels like it’s been a while since we last saw the Merc With a Mouth. Deadpool has been fairly quiet since his last ongoing ended in 2023, last seen helping Captain America and Rogue in the pages of Uncanny Avengers. Now, he’s back with a new ongoing and the current Deadpool/Wolverine: World War III event. With a new movie coming up, look for the synergy machine to go into full swing as Deadpool starts to turn up everywhere again.

Doctor Strange #14

Marvel Comics Strange and the Secret Defenders try to stop a D&D game that’s summoned hell.

What it’s about: A living game has taken root in Manhattan, transforming parts of the city into a dark fantasy world. Doctor Strange and his Secret Defenders have managed to insert themselves into the narrative, but they’re not alone… Can Strange and company learn the rules and rescue those trapped within, or is it back to the Dark Ages for the Big Apple?

What we think: The Doctor Strange ongoing does feel like it’s in something of a holding pattern right now as it waits for Blood Hunt to start, but taking a sidestep to do a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired tale is pretty incredible. Plus, it’s always fun to find a new take on the Defenders.

Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin #1

Marvel Comics Legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis returns for a new look at the Green Goblin’s origin.

What it’s about: NORMAN OSBORN WAS NOT THE FIRST GOBLIN! Norman Osborn is the GREEN GOBLIN you know. But he is NOT the ORIGINAL GOBLIN! Learn the shocking secrets of the PROTO-GOBLIN, and its dramatic connection to the Osborn family! What role does a young Peter Parker, who has not yet understood his great power and responsibility, play in this unfolding of events? J.M. DeMatteis (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) continues to build his legacy and the mythos of classic SPIDER-LORE, this time paired with rising star MICHAEL STA. MARIA!

What we think: The returning all-time great J.J. DeMatteis alone is enough to pique our interest, but Shadow of the Green Goblin looks like it’s more than just a throwaway mini-series. Web of Spider-Man teased a Norman who is slowly reaching his breaking point. Will the endgame of Shadow of the Green Goblin be an explanation for how Norman relapses into madness again?

All new comics releasing April 3rd, 2024

2024 Custom Showcase #1

Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods #1

Alien: Black, White & Blood #3

Antarctica #10

Archie & Friends: Hot Rod Racing #1

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #349

The Avengers #12

Batman #146

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #4

Big Ethel Energy: Season 2 #59

Birds of Prey #8

Blood Desert #33

Blue Beetle #8

Blue Beetle: Edición en Español #8

Britannia: Great Fire of Rome #1

By A Thread #4

Can I Scream #1

Captain America #8

Cinderella Murder For All Seasons #1

Crashdown #3

Crave #5

Dark Souls: The Willow King #3

The Dead and the Damned #1

Deadpool #1

Deep Cuts #6

Disney Villains: Cruella De Vil #3

Doctor Strange #14

Dungeons & Dragons Ravenloft: Caravan of Curses #1

The Fog #2

Geiger #1

Ghostlore #9

Godzilla vs. the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #1

Grim #16

Gumaa: The Beginning of Her #5

Gunslinger Spawn #30

Hack/Slash: Kill Your Idols #1

The Hero Trade: Fourth Anniversary Special #1

The Immortal Thor #9

Kaya #17

King Kong: The Great War #5

Kneel Before Zod #4

Lady Liar #60

The Last Mermaid #2

Livewire & The Secret Weapons #1

Love Everlasting #14

Minor Threats: The Fastest Way Down #1

Mortal Terror #3

My Hero Academia #418

Neurocron #3

The One Hand #3

Opal and Earl

Poison Ivy #21

Power Pack: Into the Storm #4

Principles of Necromancy #1

Ranger Academy #6

Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #1

Redcoat #1

Robotech: Rick Hunter #4

Rook: Exodus #1

The Sacrificers #7

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #127

The Sensational She-Hulk #7

Shazam! #10

Sonic the Hedgehog: Fang the Hunter #3

Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin #1

Star Wars #45

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #3

Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain #6

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures April Special #1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Sourcebook #2

Time Traveler Tales #5

Torpedo 1972 #2

Traveling to Mars #11

Usagi Yojimbo: The Crow #1

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4

Venom #32

Void Rivals #8

The Walking Dead Deluxe #86

X-Men #33

