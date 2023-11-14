Taika Waititi rules out Thor 5 return and everyone says the same thing

Taika Waititi has confirmed he won’t be teaming with Marvel to help develop Thor 5 anytime soon, news that’s been received near-unanimously by fans.

While he’d directed and appeared in earlier movies – who can forget The Green Lantern? – Waititi rose to fame with 2013’s What We Do in the Shadows, a zany, hilarious vampire mockumentary which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in. Next came Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a tender dramedy that garnered worldwide critical acclaim.

As rising filmmakers are wont to do, he was plucked by Kevin Feige to helm Thor: Ragnarok, widely considered one of the best and funniest movies in the MCU. He returned to direct its sequel, Love and Thunder, which wasn’t received as warmly, nor did its box office returns exceed its predecessor.

He’s been busy on other projects since, including the upcoming Next Goal Wins, his long-stewing Star Wars film, and a proposed remake of Akira. He doesn’t have any room on his plate for Marvel right now, and that includes Thor 5.

Taika Waititi “won’t be involved” in Thor 5

During a red-carpet interview with Variety for Next Goal Wins, Waititi was asked to address recent rumors that Thor 5 had entered development… but he wouldn’t be returning to the director’s chair.

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate. I know that I won’t be involved… I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for,” he said.

As for his Star Wars movie, “it’s still marinating… I’ve been writing it,” he said, as well as citing his ambitions to adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky’s The Incal and Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun, with the latter likely to be his next project.

“So that’s six, seven years gone. I’d imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that… but I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris… I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like if they want to see other people, I’m happy for that. I’d still get back into bed with them one day.”

Marvel fans react to Taiki Waititi not returning for Thor 5

After Love and Thunder’s rockier reception, news of Thor’s creative direction changing hands has been welcomed by many Marvel fans online, with many saying “good”, “thank god”, or echoing a similar sentiment.

“Thank you for Ragnarok but good riddance after Love and Thunder,” one wrote. “I like his vision for the character, the problem with the fourth film was the sloppiness in production,” a second wrote.

“Love Taika, but the way Thor: Love and Thunder was handled, I’m completely ok with this. It’s a shame though considering how great Ragnarok was,” a third wrote. “Respectfully: I hope he stays in comedy. He’s good at that. I’d like to see Thor be a God,” a fourth posted. “I liked the comedic run Thor had but I think it’s at a point where his moves needs to be a bit more seriousness,” a fifth wrote.

You can find out everything we know so far about Thor 5 here.