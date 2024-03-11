March 13’s best new comics: Amazing Spider-Man #45, Fall of the House of X #3, & more

Spider-Man feels the fallout from Gang War, the Transformers wrap up their first arc, and the X-Men prepare for war in March 13’s best new comics.

The middle of March brings us a slightly slower tempo for new comics. The various publishers have found themselves in between arcs and stories.

That doesn’t mean nothing is going down, though. The Fall of X event is quickly picking up pace as lines are drawn and teams get in place for their final strike. Meanwhile, Spider-Man is setting up its next major event, which promises the return of Norman Osborn as the Green Goblin.

Article continues after ad

Here are the best new comics shipping this week to help you prepare for what’s to come.

Best new comics week of March 13

These are the best new comics releasing the week of March 13, 2024. DC Comics titles hit shelves on Tuesday, March 12, while other publishers – such as Marvel, Image, and IDW – will release books on Wednesday, March 13.

Article continues after ad

You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the digital storefronts linked below.

The Amazing Spider-Man #45

Spider-Man’s Gang War has ended (though fans may get a second stab at its story if the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leaks are to be believed). Now, all eyes are on the next major milestone: The Amazing Spider-Man #50.

Article continues after ad

We’re still a while away from Spidey’s next major brawls, which include the return of Ben Reilly/Chasm and Norman Osborn’s seeming return to form as the evil Green Goblin. For now, this issue promises more about the mysteries of Ravencroft, and the growing tension between Spidey and the newly superheroic Mary Jane.

The Gang War is over, but New York City will bear the scars for a long time. While Peter was fighting the war, other parts of his life kept going on and the consequences will be felt here. Plus…what mystery is bubbling up at Ravencroft?



By Zeb Wells, Carmen Carnero, Marcio Menyz, & Joe Caramagna The Amazing Spider-Man #45 cover art and solicitation

Transformers #6

The first arc of Transformers is winding down, but don’t expect the book to stop pulling punches. Upcoming solicits already tease a war for leadership among the Decepticons and a surprise return.

For now, though, the first salvo in the latest Autobots/Decepticons war is about to land, with the last issue seeing a grievously injured Prime alone against the Constructicon Devastator. Is the stage being set for Prime’s noble sacrifice?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

END OF STORY ARC! ONE WILL STAND, ONE WILL FALL. The Autobots vs. The Decepticons. This is it. And someone isn’t going to survive.



By Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, & Rus Wooton Transformers #6 cover art and solicitation

Action Comics #1063

Superman’s had a lot of bizarre team-ups over the years, but this one definitely takes the cake. In the wake of Bizarro’s magical inversion of the world, the Man of Steel has to team up with the most sane man left on Earth – The Joker!

We’ve seen Superman and Joker run into each other a lot over the years, and alternate Earth tales like Injustice see that confrontation get deadly. Whether the two work together well enough to form a coherent team will be something to behold.

THE FINALE OF “I, BIZARRO” BY JASON AARON AND JOHN TIMMS! The startling finale of “I, Bizarro” sees the Man of Steel making his most shocking team-up ever as part of the mind-blowing final battle against the ultimate Bizarro.



By Jason Aaron, John Timms, & Rex Lokus Action Comics #1063 cover art and solicitation

The Immortal Thor #8

It’s almost a mostly forgotten bit of trivia at this point, but Marvel pulled off a pretty huge Thor retcon a few years ago. It was established that his mother was not Frigga or the Phoenix, but actually Gaea, the Earth Goddess.

Article continues after ad

Thor’s origin as Gaea-born has been referenced off-hand, but it wasn’t even that big a deal in the story where it was revealed, seeing as how the mini-series that would have explored it was canceled. Preview pages for Ewing’s Immortal Thor promise a confrontation with a radically altered Gaea, hinting another retcon may be incoming.

Article continues after ad

A GOD ENSNARED! Thor confronted his mother Gaea about her machinations in Midgard…and the dark secrets she had kept from him. Meanwhile, a trap was prepared—baited with blood vengeance, laced with insidious poison and carefully set by she who perhaps cared for the Odinson best. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and of the women who loved him.



By Al Ewing, Ibraim Roberson, Matt Wilson, & Joe Sabino The Immortal Thor #8 cover art and solicitation

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #2

The debut issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return had some huge surprises. Not only was it revealed the Power Rangers had dissolved after defeating evil and losing one of their own, but the former Red Ranger was back in action and had gone missing.

Article continues after ad

But readers couldn’t have possibly been prepared for the shocking final page, with Trini’s niece showing up on Kimberly’s doorstep, demanding to be the new Yellow Ranger. It may be a story beat fans recognize from the recent 30th-anniversary special, but longtime fans are sure to be intrigued by the story.

Amy Jo Johnson – the Pink Ranger herself – continues leading this alternate universe story, with the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers plagued by tragedy. Kimberly reflects on a shocking choice she had to make all those years ago when telling the story of the Rangers’ final hour against Rita and Zedd!



But, did they make it out in time, and what ramifications did their final battle have for Earth in the present, including for Trini’s mysterious niece, Selena?



By Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Nico Leon, Francesco Segala, Gloria Martinelli, & Ed Dukeshire Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #2 cover art and solicitation

Fall of the House of X #3

The pieces are slowly falling into place for the end of the Krakoa Age. Magik is back on the field, having had her powers restored with help from Polaris, while Iron Man sets up to fight back against Orchis with his latest armor, the Sentinel Buster.

Article continues after ad

With Fall of the House of X, we see the final stages of the war taking shape. Cyclops is back in play, and the damage caused by various strike teams is starting to rack up. The all-out confrontation is just a few weeks away, and it promises to change the X-Men forever.

Article continues after ad

THE END HAS TRULY BEGUN! The X-Men have taken all they’re willing to take from Orchis… Now it’s time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe…



By Gerry Duggan, Jethro Morales, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Valenza, & Clayton Cowles Fall of the House of X #3 cover art and solicitation

Every new comic releasing week of March 13

Abbott: 1979 #5

Action Comics #1063

Adventureman: Ghost Lights #2

The Agent #4

Alien: Black, White & Blood #2

The Amazing Spider-Man #45

The Assassin’s Apprentice II #4

Avengers: Twilight #4

Batman / Dylan Dog #1

Batman and Robin #7

Batman and Robin and Howard #1

Big Ethel Energy: Season 2 #56

Black Widow & Hawkeye #1

Blood Hunt Diaries #0

Blowtorch Bad Roads #2

Blue Book: 1947 #2

Bristlemouth: A Cove Horror #1

The Cabinet #2

Carnage #5

Dark Ride #11

Dark Spaces: Dungeon #4

Dead X-Men #3

Fables #162

Fall of the House of X #3

Firefly: The Fall Guys #6

Fishflies #5

Genesis II #6

Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1

Green Lantern #9

Greenhorns #2

Helen of Wyndhorn #1

Hexpaw: Left Paw of the Devil #2

House of Slaughter #21

I Hate Fairyland #12

I Heart Skull-Crusher #1

The Immortal Thor #8

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando: Rise of the Sludge God #1

Kayless #1

Lady Liar #57

A Legacy of Violence #11

Little Black Book #1

Looney Tunes #277

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #2

Monster Fan Club #2

Naff Comix! #3

Napalm Lullaby #1

No/One #8

The North Valley Grimoire #5

The Nowhere Man #5

The One Hand #2

Our Bones Dust #4

Outsiders #5

Petrol Head #5

Power Pack: Into the Storm #3

The Prism #6

Red Hood: The Hill #2

Rick and Morty: Super Spring Break Special #1

Sinister Sons #2

Skeeters #4

Speed Force #5

Spider-Gwen: Smash #4

Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek #1

Star Wars Insider #224

Star Wars: Darth Vader #44

Star Wars: Mace Windu #2

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1

Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #149

Thundercats #2

Transformers #6

Ultimate Black Panther #2

Vengeance Is For The Living #1

Washed in the Blood #1

The Weatherman #3

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #6

What If…?: Venom #2

Wolverine #45

World of Archie Double Digest #138

The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #1

Zawa + The Belly of the Beast #5

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.