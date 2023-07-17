The Walking Dead: Dead City star speaks about major twist

The Walking Dead: Dead City has confirmed a major fan plot theory in its second to last episode of the season.

Fans have been enjoying The Walking Dead: Dead City — the spin-off of The Walking Dead — as it’s given them a deeper look at some of the most beloved characters of the series.

The show follows Maggie and Negan, former enemies turned allies who travel through apocalyptic Manhattan in searched for Maggie’s kidnapped son Hershel.

Article continues after ad

While the plot of the show seemed pretty straight forward, fans were quick to theorize that something about Maggie’s story concerning Hershel’s kidnapping was off, and the show not only confirmed this theory, but one of its stars has spoken out about the season’s biggest plot twist. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Walking Dead: Dead City star explains plot twist

In the penultimate episode of the season titled ‘Stories We Tell Ourselves’, it was revealed that Hershel wasn’t kidnapped by the Croat as part of a plan to steal Maggie’s food supply – he was actually taken so the Croat could use Maggie to lure Negan to Manhattan so that the Dama, his boss, could take her revenge against him.

Article continues after ad

This twist wasn’t too surprising to fans, as they previously pointed out how unsteady Maggie’s story was and the ton of holes in it. But, the surprises didn’t stop there, as Maggie realized that her ally, Tommaso, had been tipping off the Croat on their locations throughout the season in exchange for his safe passage off the island with his girlfriend, Amaia.

However, his plan ended up backfiring as Amaia was ultimately killed by walkers and Tommaso was then bitten and stabbed to death by Maggie.

Article continues after ad

Amaia originally agreed to help Maggie and Negan because the Croat’s group was killing off the tribe of survivors she and Tommaso were trying to protect. But, in the end, it was her closest ally that became her ultimate downfall.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AMC

Karina Ortiz, who plays Amaia, recently sat down with Comicbook.com to discuss her character’s feelings about the season’s biggest betrayal, stating: “I don’t think she had enough time to forgive him. I think she was still processing it, and also, she’s dealing with barely being able to breathe [from the methane]. She’s kind of almost given up for that moment because we just lost everybody [from the tribe], and that’s really heavy to carry.”

Article continues after ad

Ortiz added: “While it was on his end, he’s somebody that I trusted. Being one of the leaders, I put my people in danger. And so I have that guilt, as well. It’s sad. It’s sad that they don’t get that chance to have a conversation.

“I think she was still processing it. I think she understands, ultimately, why he did it. And in this world where it’s kind of like there’s no right or wrong, good or bad. She’s aware of that, but also, that was the family they had left. That’s not something that anybody would be able to just get over right away.”

Article continues after ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City series finale airs on July 23, 2023 on AMC. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2