The Walking Dead: Dead City’s plot is based on a lie

Two episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City have aired, but it seems like the entire show’s plot is based on a lie.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, the spin-off of AMC’s hit drama The Walking Dead, premiered last week to huge acclaim as fans have been clamoring for Walking Dead content since the original show went off the air last year.

Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they make their way through the treacherous and apocalyptic Manhattan to recuse her son from the clutches of an evil group of survivors with a past tie to Negan.

Article continues after ad

However, though the story of two former enemies coming together for a common cause is exciting enough, it seems like the entire premises is based on a lie facilitated by Maggie herself.

Maggie may have ulterior motives for her trip with Negan

According to Screen Rant, it seems like Maggie is lying to Negan about why the Croat kidnapped her son, Hershel, in the first place. The Croat is a former member of the Saviors, Negan’s crew from the original Walking Dead series.

In episode one, Maggie explains how Hershel was taken by the Croat after his attack on Hilltop saying: “He stole all our grain. Said they’d be back in a month for more.” But, when Ginny, Negan’s mute teenage companion, goes to stay at Hilltop per Negan’s request, she’s served bread and sees a resident climbing a grain silo which could indicate the container is full.

Article continues after ad

AMC

If the Croat was really after Hilltop’s grain and took Hershel as some kind of insurance policy, Maggie and her people wouldn’t be using it willy nilly as they would be too afraid of not having enough to satisfy the sadistic Croat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With Maggie lying about why the Croat took Hershel in the first place, she could be leading Negan to his death as Negan has described the Croat as “an exceptionally insane son-of-a-b*tch” and Negan did try to murder him, but was unsuccessful. Maggie could be using Negan as a bargaining chip to get Hershel back as the Croat may have taken him so Maggie could bring him straight to a trap laid in Manhattan.

Article continues after ad

It’s not that big of a stretch as The Walking Dead is known for sinister plot-lines where people betray one another. So only time will tell if Maggie is the underhanded one in their relationship or not.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on AMC+. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2