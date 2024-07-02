The Boys reveals major death in Season 4 Episode 6 trailer, but fans aren’t convinced

The trailer for The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 appears to reveal a major, gruesome death – but, according to fans, it’s not quite what it seems.

Episode 5 of The Boys ended with Butcher kidnapping Sameer (with a part of his leg missing, of course) in a bid to cook up more of the supe virus, while Hughie bid farewell to his dad after his disastrous dosage of Temp V.

This week’s episode is set to reintroduce Tek Knight, the Batman-esque TV personality first introduced in Gen V.

In the trailer for Season 4 Episode 6, we see Tek Knight welcoming Homelander and Ryan to his party, hints that something icky will go down in the “Tek Cave”, and a brief glimpse of Web Weaver, The Boys’ parody of Spider-Man.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Victoria Neuman’s head violently explodes. Has Marie somehow escaped custody and got revenge, or is another supe responsible?

Neither, probably. As several fans have pointed out, this is most likely a fake-out. “Maybe she’s talking to someone so boring that it makes her want to blow her brains out,” one fan speculated.

“Or someone’s daydream. Homelander envisions people dying regularly, like when he lasers the crowd,” another user commented on the show’s subreddit.

“Has to be a fake out. No way they’d show Neuman’s death in a promo,” a third wrote, while a fourth suggested: “Maybe it’s a double fake out… no one would ever expect that was her real death.”

There’s another reason to believe it’s not her actual death: if an earlier rumor is true, Butcher could be the one to kill her in the Season 4 finale.

After all, Butcher seems to be leaning into his old sadistic ways – and there’s the small matter of how he managed to not only kill Ezekiel, but completely obliterate him.

Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but make sure you keep up to date with our The Boys Season 4 release schedule, plus our recaps of Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5.