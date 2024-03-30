The Ones Who Live’s biggest plotline is the least important part of The Walking Dead spinoff

One of the most key elements of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is actually the least important part of the show, according to fans.

We’re nearing the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the latest and highest-rated series in TWD spinoff collection. Rick and Michonne have decided to take down the CRM once and for all, but fans aren’t too keen on seeing them complete this particular mission.

In fact, for most viewers, they couldn’t care less about the antagonistic military in the first place. On The Walking Dead subreddit, they’ve made it clear that there’s only one key plotpoint for The Walking Dead series to focus on, and that’s Rick and Michonne’s journey back home to their children.

Article continues after ad

“For me…the CRM was never the point for TOWL to exist. It was always about Rick and Michonne reuniting and getting Rick home,” said the original post. “Some people on this sub have concerns about “how they will wrap up the CRM storyline” but, was that the point? And admittedly, I couldn’t give two, tap dancing figs about the CRM. I’m a goblin for Richonne and I came for them and them only.”

Article continues after ad

“Am I the only one that doesn’t really care about the Echelon Briefing, the Jadis files, or the CRM?” said one comment. “You can pick a million plot devices to wrap those story lines up — or save them for another spin off.”

Article continues after ad

Another added: “There’s zero need for the entire CRM storyline to conclude. As you said, it was never meant to. We were only supposed to see a slice of the CRM, as it pertained to Rick and Michonne.”

For others, the amount of time left in the show is also an issue. With the entire CRM plot hinging on what happens in the season finale, there’s pressure to wrap-up that particular story in a satisfying and logical way.

“Just feels like the destruction of the CRM (assuming that’s what they go for) is lot to cram in, especially when there was an entire episode of Michonne just begging Rick to come home in an apartment building,” said one user.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s only one more episode remaining to find out what happens to Rick, Michonne, and their battle with the CRM. Find out how to watch The Ones Who Live Episode 6 with our guide, and learn more about The Ones Who Live cast.