The One Piece Netflix anime remake: Everything we know so far

Netflix has revealed that they are working on a brand new remake of the beloved One Piece anime, so here is everything we know so far about the upcoming adaptation.

When it comes to manga and anime, One Piece has become one of the most popular and beloved series in the genre. With hundreds of episodes, iconic characters, and now a new live-action adaptation, the series is as popular as ever.

Netflix revealed that they will be funding a brand new remake of the One Piece anime, the announcement coming after the streaming platform hit major success with their live-action adaptation of the series.

For those excited and curious about what The One Piece will look like, here is everything you need to know about the manga remake.

Netflix Netflix will be reimagining part of the original One Piece anime

Contents:

The One Piece anime remake: Who is animating it?

While The One Piece will not be animated by the original creators, Netflix confirmed that they will be partnering with another reputable anime company in WIT Studio.

WIT Studio is best known for its work on SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3).

The One Piece anime: Will it be a Netflix exclusive?

According to an announcement blog post from Netflix, the upcoming reimagining of One Piece will in fact air exclusively on the streaming platform.

Stating in the post, “Currently in production, The One Piece will be streamed worldwide exclusively on Netflix, marking a significant collaboration with The One Piece production committee, made up of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.”

A release date or window is yet to be revealed, so be sure to check back in with this page as we update it with all the latest information.

The One Piece plot: What story will the remake tell?

According to Netflix, The One Piece will reimagine the East Blue saga, a beloved story of the original anime.

As per the initial announcement post, “The One Piece committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.”

It is unclear if The One Piece will adapt any other saga, however, we’ll be sure to update this section if Netflix provides more details as to what the plot of the upcoming anime remake will include.

The One Piece trailers: Is there a trailer?

When Netflix and WIT Studio revealed they were working in collaboration on a new One Piece anime adaptation, they did so via a special announcement trailer. The video can be viewed here.

