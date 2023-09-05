One Piece breaks Netflix record held by Wednesday and Stranger Things

The One Piece live-action series has finally arrived, and already it’s broken a Netflix record previously held by the streamer’s TV juggernauts, Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Though anime fans might have felt some apprehension about the beloved One Piece series getting the live-action treatment, Netflix has broken the mold and proven the naysayers wrong – thanks, in part, to the involvement of creator Eiichiro Oda.

Based on the manga and anime of the same name, the plot centers on Monkey D Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirate crew as they search for hidden treasure, with Iñaki Godoy taking on the lead role.

Plenty of care and time – seven years, to be precise – went into the adaptation, and it shows. Since dropping on Netflix last week, Season 1 of the live-action One Piece has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike – and the viewing figures speak for themselves.

One Piece breaks Stranger Things & Wednesday record on Netflix

One of the many reasons the One Piece adaptation is so great is that it translates to cultures across the globe – so much so that within the first few days of Season 1 dropping, it hit the first spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV show chart in 84 different countries.

This means the series has broken the record previously set by Season 1 of the streamer’s Addams Family spinoff Wednesday and Season 4 of the wildly popular Stranger Things, both of which ranked number one in 83 countries in the first weekend of their respective release dates.

Fans have taken to Twitter/X to comment on the exciting new milestone and praise the show, with one writing: “I think One Piece is so far the best live action anime ever created.”

Another shared their own previous message, which reads, “Bookmark this post. One Piece will break Netflix streaming records,” before stating: “Called it!”

“As it should,” added a third, while a fourth commented: “One Piece on top.” And a fifth chimed in: “Taking over the world! Just as the King of the Pirates should…”

