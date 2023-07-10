Is The Nightmare documentary on Netflix?

The Nightmare explores the horror of sleeping, but can you catch this documentary on streaming services such as Netflix?

When it comes to horror, there are a ton of movies and shows out there to get you spooked. But what if you don’t need that? What if you’re own sleeping patterns land you in a world of nightmares?

That’s what the documentary The Nightmare explores, as it details the experience of sleep paralysis. Despite coming out in 2015, plenty are still catching the movie for the first time.

Article continues after ad

So where can you watch this frightening documentary, and is it on streaming services such as Netflix? Well, read on to find out…

Is The Nightmare on Netflix?

No, as of writing The Nightmare is not available for streaming on Netflix.

Right now, if you’re wanting to stream The Nightmare, you can find it on platforms such as AMC+, Shudder, The Roku Channel, Tubi TV, FILMRISE, and Freevee.

You can also rent the documentary with Apple TV, Amazon Video, Redbox, and Vudu.

Article continues after ad

What is The Nightmare about?

The official synopsis of the documentary is as such: “Eight people experience sleep paralysis, a condition which leaves them unable to move, speak or react.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Nightmare has mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 67% critics rating overall.

Some had positive things to say, such as Adam Nayman for The Walrus: “Few non-fiction films pack the affective punch of The Nightmare, which seeks to turn viewers into mirror images of its terror-stricken subjects.

Meanwhile, Mark Kermode had this to say for The Observer: “Watching this overegged hybrid docu-horror investigation of sleep paralysis, I found myself fighting the urge to snooze.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2