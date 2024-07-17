Listen up, horror fans: Netflix has just acquired one of the scariest TV shows of the past 10 years with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Stephen King, the worst type of horror is “the terror… when the lights go out and you feel something behind you, you hear it, you feel its breath against your ear, but when you turn around, there’s nothing there.”

That aptly describes the chilly unease that pervades The Terror, AMC’s acclaimed, binge-worthy TV show.

On August 19, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch all 10 episodes of Season 1. It’s unclear if Season 2 will ever come to the streaming service (it’s an anthology series, so the first season is a self-contained story).

The series (a fictionalized account of a true story) follows Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic between 1845 and 1848, hoping to chart a path through the Northwest Passage.

Things go wrong quickly: the ship becomes frozen in ice, leaving its men to endure the punishingly cold weather. But that’s not all: something seems to be stalking the crew – it’s just a matter of whether it takes their lives or they fall victim to themselves.

The series stars Ciarán Hinds as Franklin, alongside Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Ian Hart.

It has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with one critic calling it “Master and Commander Meets The Thing.”

“[The Terror] is no bedtime story. Unless you want nightmares. Beautifully shot, well-acted, nightmares,” Film School Rejects wrote, while Bloody Disgusting warned the “cold and darkness will creep up on you and cloud your mind until you become as mad as the shipwrecked crew.”

The Terror will come to Netflix as part of a larger AMC package, joining the likes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire.

The Terror will come to Netflix as part of a larger AMC package, joining the likes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire.