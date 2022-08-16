Secret Invasion Season 1: Cast, plot, & everything we know

Secret Invasion will see the return of Nick Fury and show the infiltration of Skrulls into our world.

As the first television show entry into the MCU Phase 5, Secret Invasion will likely set up storylines that could impact future projects like The Marvels or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Even though it is an Earth-bound adventure with Nick Fury taking center stage as the protagonist, the Secret Invasion storyline in the comics followed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting against a hostile Skrull invasion.

With many of Earth’s heroes being revealed as Skrulls, the mystery that should dominate the show will be which familiar face we can trust.

Here’s everything we know about Secret Invasion Season 1.

A release date for the show has not yet been confirmed, but the currently-announced release window is “early 2023”.

Secret Invasion cast

Twitter: Marvel Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson will return to the role of Nick Fury in the series, which makes sense given his experience with the Skrulls in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Speaking of Captain Marvel, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his part from that movie as the Skrull Talos. Though he was an antagonist in Captain Marvel, he ended the movie as an ally to Fury and Carol Danvers.

Former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders and was last seen as being impersonated by the Skrull Soren, will also appear in the series.

The Avenger War Machine, aka James Rhodes, who has been played by Don Cheadle, has also been confirmed to appear.

Finally, in terms of returning MCU characters, Martin Freeman will reprise his role of Everett Ross. Freeman is also set to appear in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In terms of newcomers, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Happy Gilmore actor Christopher McDonald will join the MCU in undisclosed roles along with Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Carmen Ejogo.

Other newcomers include Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play the series antagonist. Dermot Mulroney will also appear as the President of the United States.

Secret Invasion plot

According to Disney, Secret Invasion will showcase “a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

It’s not clear whether Talos will serve as an antagonist, siding with his own people, or if he will help Fury as an ally to repel the Skrull invasion.

Secret Invasion trailer

No trailer or early footage has been released for Secret Invasion yet. We will update this space as information is released.