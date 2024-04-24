The most brutal action movie of 2024 can now be watched at home

If you’re in the mood for a spot of the old ultraviolence, we have good news: you can now watch the gnarliest action movie of 2024 so far from the comfort of your home.

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man can now be rented or bought digitally via Amazon and other on-demand platforms.

The film costs $19.99 to rent, or you can purchase it for $24.99. If you’re based in the UK or anywhere else outside the US, you’ll be waiting a while longer (unless you use a VPN), but it’s currently available to pre-order on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Article continues after ad

The movie (directed by and starring Patel) follows Kid, an underground monkey-masked fighter who secures a job at a luxurious hotel. But he’s not in it for the money — years after his village was burned to the ground and his mother was killed, he wants revenge on a corrupt police chief and a “guru” puppeteering the country’s fascist violence.

Article continues after ad

It’s not for the faint of heart; in one scene, Patel’s character uses his mouth to stab and twist a knife into a guy’s neck, and in another, he bites off a man’s nose. In our review, we described it as a “super-violent assault on the senses… exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure.”

Article continues after ad

When will Monkey Man come to streaming?

Monkey Man will be available to stream on Peacock by early August 2024, but an exact date hasn’t been confirmed.

As Monkey Man is distributed by Universal Pictures, Peacock has exclusive streaming rights in its Pay-One Window, beginning 120 days after a movie hits cinemas — but some films come to streaming even earlier, with Night Swim arriving on the platform 10 weeks after its digital release.

There’s another layer to the deal: it’ll also be added to Prime Video, likely after four months on Peacock.

We’ve also broken down Monkey Man’s ending, and you can check out other new movies you should watch this month.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.