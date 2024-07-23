Does Deadpool & Wolverine have a post-credits scene?

Deadpool & Wolverine will soon be hopping through the MCU, which leaves the door open for some seriously wild post-credit scenes.

It would be on par with every other Marvel movie to include a couple of teases and bonus scenes after the credits roll. But, Deadpool & Wolverine is already set to do things differently, being the first R-rated MCU movie of the bunch.

Once you’ve sat through every cameo, you may be wondering if there’s more to come once the upcoming Marvel movie wraps up.

Here’s what you need to know about the post-credit scenes in the new movie, including how many there are and where they are. (Without spoilers!)

Is there a post-credit scene?

Yes, there is one post-credit scene after Deadpool & Wolverine.

Of course, we won’t reveal what it is (for now), but rest assured that there is a post-credit scene once the film ends. Just the one, however.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 ended with extra scenes during and after the credits.

The first movie had Deadpool come out in a bathrobe, telling the audience to go home à la Ferris Bueller.

In the sequel, there’s a montage showing Deadpool traveling through the timeline to “fix” some errors, including Vanessa’s death. Plus, there’s the Green Lantern jab, wherein he shoots “Ryan Reynolds” before he can read the ill-fated script.

Is there a mid-credit scene?

There is a montage that plays through the Deadpool & Wolverine credits prior to the post-credit scene.

Essentially, you won’t want to rush out of the theater after the movie has ended. There’s still plenty of fun to be had!

