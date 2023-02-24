The Lord of the Rings: Everything we know about the confirmed new movies

The Lord of the Rings is getting a brand new set of films and while not much has been revealed about the upcoming feature films, here’s everything we know so far about the new adventures in Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest Fantasy series of all time. The books, as well as the original film trilogy are both critically acclaimed and adored by a legion of fans. And thanks to the recent Amazon Prime series Rings of Power, the Lord of the Rings franchise is back at center stage.

However, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that, as well as the new TV show, The Lord of the Rings is set to expand further, with new movies currently in development. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was revealed during a Warner Bros. Discovery’s investor call earlier this week.

Article continues after ad

And while there is very little to go off with this news, here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from the brand new LOTR films.

The Lord of the Rings movies: Plot predictions and news

New Line Cinema Legolas from The Lord of the Rings

Lee Guinchard, a spokesperson for Embracer Group, said that the company is committed to creating new LOTR’s content.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.”

However, the company is yet to hint at what story these new films will tell. With the recent release of the Amazon Prime series Rings of Power, a new set of films taking place in between this series and The Hobbit could serve as a way to bridge the gap between the two stories.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, Embracer Group could draw inspiration from the successful Shadow of Mordor video game franchise and even look at adapting that narrative into a feature length film or series.

Keep checking back in with this section as we keep you updated on all the latest plot details and rumors for these upcoming Lord of the Rings movies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Are these new Lord of the Rings movies a reboot of the original trilogy?

One thing that is still yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. is whether or not these new movies will be a brand new story or if the plan is to reboot the original trilogy with new actors and a different focus.

Article continues after ad

If the new films are in any way a continuation of the first Trilogy, the likes of Cate Blanchett and others could return to reprise their roles. However, this is all speculation at this point in time.

Will director Peter Jackson helm the new LOTR films?

New Line Cinema The Hobbit trilogy was created after the original films

One thing we do know is that Peter Jackson, the brain behind the Academy Award winning LOTR films, will not be coming back to direct the new projects. However, Jackson did reveal that he was notified of Warner Bros. and Embracer Groups plans before the announcement was made public.

In a new statement to Deadline, director Peter Jackson, who developed the origigal films alongside his Lord of the Rings partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, revealed that they are aware of the news that more films are in the works.

Article continues after ad

The trio explains how, “Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

For more TV and movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s other hubs here:

Super Mario Bros | The Witcher season 3 | Stranger Things season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Shazam! Fury of the Gods | Star Trek Picard season 3 | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Violent Night 2 | Yellowjackets season 2 | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Deadpool 3