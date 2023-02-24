New Lord of the Rings movies have been confirmed to be in development

It has been announced by Warner Bros. that a new set of The Lord of the Rings movies are on the way, with the company reportedly looking to further expand the franchise and delve deeper into the Middle-earth lore.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest Fantasy series of all time. The books, as well as the original film trilogy are both critically acclaimed and adored by a legion of fans. And thanks to the recent Amazon Prime series Rings of Power, the Lord of the Rings franchise is back at center stage.

However, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that, as well as the new TV show, The Lord of the Rings is set to expand further, with new movies currently in development. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was revealed during a Warner Bros. Discovery’s investor call earlier this week.

CEO David Zaslav confirming to Wall Street that the company plans to expanding all their franchises, including Lord of the Rings.

Lord of the Rings movies in development under Embracer Group

New Line Cinema The Lord of the Rings is set to come back in a big way

Lee Guinchard, a spokesperson for Embracer Group, said that the company is committed to creating new LOTR’s content.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.”

Late in 2022, Dexerto reported that Swedish gaming company Embracer Group had acquired the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise, purchasing the ability to produce all LOTR films, games, merchandise and more from The Saul Zaentz Company.

In a new statement, director Peter Jackson, who developed the origigal films alongside his Lord of the Rings partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, revealed that they are aware of the news that more films are in the works.

The trio explains how, “Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

No details about what story and timeline these news movies will take place in has been revealed as of writing, however we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information about these new LOTR’s films is released.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.