Devastating Tom Holland disaster movie hits Netflix top 10

A devastating 2012 disaster movie starring Tom Holland and Ewan McGregor has reached the Netflix top 10 chart.

We’ve seen it happen time and again. Netflix content dumps forgotten movies from 10+ years ago, sparking renewed interest as thousands, if not millions of viewers tune in. And one thing they always have in common: big name actors leading the cast.

In 2023 alone, an Ashton Kutcher bomb, an underrated Russell Crowe thriller, an infamous Tom Cruise flop, and a hilarious yet divisive horror all hit Netflix’s top 10 movies chart. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

This week, it’s the turn of a well-received Tom Holland disaster movie from the 2010s, which has just made it onto Netflix’s list.

Tom Holland’s The Impossible hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Impossible is a 2012 disaster movie starring Tom Holland when he was just 14 years old, alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts as his on-screen parents. After dropping on Netflix, it’s currently number 10 on Netflix’s top 10 chart.

You can check out the full rundown of the chart below, as of November 10, 2023:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions Locked In Insidious: The Red Door Legion The Next Three Days 13 Going On 30 Sly No Hard Feelings The Impossible

The Impossible was a box office success when it dropped in 2012, earning $198.1 million against a budget of $45 million. It went down well with critics and audiences too, who rated it 82% and 84% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for what it’s about, the film, directed by J.A. Bayona, is inspired by the true story of María Belón and her family, who were in Thailand when the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami hit. As per the official synopsis: “Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in Thailand, looking forward to a few days in tropical paradise.

“But on the morning of December 26th, as the family relaxes around the pool after their Christmas festivities the night before, a terrifying roar rises up from the center of the earth. As Maria freezes in fear, a huge wall of black water races across the hotel grounds toward her.

“The Impossible is the powerful and unforgettable account of a family caught, with tens of thousands of strangers, in the mayhem of one of the worst natural catastrophes of our time. But the true-life terror is tempered by the unexpected displays of compassion, courage and simple kindness that Maria and her family encounter during the darkest hours of their lives.”

The Impossible is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other Netflix coverage below:

