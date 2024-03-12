A forgotten thriller movie starring Samuel L. Jackson is climbing the Netflix Top 10 chart, proving once again that box office flops can enjoy a new life on streaming.

We’ve seen this situation happen time and again – movies that were critically panned or commercial failures drawing in thousands of viewers after dropping on Netflix. Often, they have one thing in common: a big name leading the cast.

Just look at the streamer’s most-watched movies in recent months: American Assassin, Dylan O’Brien’s “traumatizing” flop, secured first place for a week; a ‘Rotten’ Liam Neeson drama raced up the ranking; and Angelina Jolie and Taylor Sheridan thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead hit number two.

Now, a similar situation is unfolding with a movie starring the one and only Samuel L. Jackson – and Netflix viewers think it’s well worth your time.

Forgotten Samuel L. Jackson movie climbs the Netflix chart

Unthinkable, a 2010 thriller movie starring Samuel L. Jackson, has made it to number five in the Netflix Top 10 chart. Check out the full list as it currently stands below:

Damsel

Noah

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Turbo

Unthinkable

Fear

Alone

Fun with Dick and Jane

Spaceman

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Directed by Gregor Jordan, the synopsis for Unthinkable reads: “When a nuclear expert-turned-extremist (Micheal Sheen) plants devices in three separate cities, the country’s counter-terrorism force springs into action and captures him. But the location of his bombs remains a mystery.

“With time running out, FBI agent Helen Brody (Carrie-Anne Moss) agrees to work alongside a mysterious interrogator known only as ‘H’ (Jackson), whose ruthless methods get results. But a power struggle develops between Brody, ‘H’ and the terrorist, and what happens next is unbelievable and, ultimately, Unthinkable!”

The movie features an alternate ending in the extended version, which we won’t spoil here in case you haven’t had a chance to tune in yet. As for its performance, according to Box Office Mojo, it drew in just $1.6 million at the international box office, against an estimated budget of $15 million.

But there’s a couple of reasons for this – firstly, the film went straight to DVD in the US after no domestic distributor was secured. Secondly, a screening copy was leaked online, leading to many illegal downloads. While there’s no critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an audience rating of 66%.

Regardless of its previous results, Netflix viewers have loved Unthinkable since it landed on the streamer. “Just randomly watched Unthinkable on Netflix. Hadn’t ever seen it. It’s refreshing to watch a 1.5 hour suspense thriller without any of the tropes but still satisfies. Definitely suggest a watch,” wrote one on X.

“If you need a great movie check out Unthinkable on Netflix. This my favorite joint,” said another, while a third added, “Unthinkable is on Netflix! Due to terrorism around the same time this was coming out, they chose to send this movie straight to DVD. This might be @SamuelLJackson’s most underrated movie!”

Unthinkable is available to stream on Netflix now