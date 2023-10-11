Hilarious & divisive horror movie climbs Netflix chart

Despite coming out four years ago to negative reviews, one of Octavia Spencer’s most notable movies has become a surprise hit on Netflix.

When it comes to horror movies, you can argue that there’s a pretty equal amount of bad and good; the quality of spooky flicks can even be so bad they’re good.

This is arguably the case for 2019’s Ma, starring Octavia Spencer. The synopsis of the movie reads: “Sue Ann, a middle-aged woman, allows a group of teenagers to party in her basement but on some conditions. Though the friends are elated with the idea, they soon discover her true character.”

However, since dropping on the popular streaming platform Netflix, this hilarious and divisive horror flick has actually managed to climb the charts in a very surprising way.

MA hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Octavia Spencer starring horror movie Ma is currently in 3rd position on the Netflix English language chart after recently joining the streaming platform. This is in spite of the movie not being a Netflix original.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart – recorded from October 10 – as it stands below:

American Made Fair Play Ma Reptile Us Get Out Casper Nowhere Ballerina The Little Rascals

The movie is currently sitting at a middling 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, and with an Audience Score of 64%, it’s clear that Ma is somewhat of a divisive movie. But considering how many popular movies on Netflix – including Red Notice or The Gray Man – do poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like Netflix may have made these flicks immune to such criticism.

Check out the movie’s trailer below:

