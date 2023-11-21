The Gentlemen Netflix series revealed in star-studded first look

Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series The Gentleman is one of the most anticipated dramas of 2024 – and now fans have been treated to an exclusive first look.

Netflix already has an exciting collection of original content for users to binge, from recent dystopian series Bodies to classics such as Stranger Things and Virgin River.

With 2024 now on the horizon, the streaming platform is already making bold moves for the future with the arrival of new Guy Ritchie series The Gentlemen.

The official series synopsis reads: “Making moves to sell his valuable UK cannabis empire, an American kingpin sets off a series of plots, schemes, and barefaced plays for his business.” Before next year’s release, fans have been given a first look at what’s to come.

The Gentlemen Netflix series revealed in first look

Netflix has revealed the first look at Guy Ritchie’s upcoming drama series The Gentlemen – and fans are hyped.

Starring Christian Di Sciullo, Kaya Scodelario, Theo James, and Daniel Ings, the series to set to have a total of eight episodes. Smaller roles from the likes of Vinnie Jones, Freddie Fox, and Joely Richardson are also to be expected.

“GENTLEMENBROS WE’RE UP,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the announcement. “Ohhhhhhh I’m excitedddddd anything with Theo James I’m sat,” added another.

“Looks decent. If it’s anything like the movie I can’t wait..” a third fan commented.

Ritchie released a film of the same name in 2019, with the Netflix series set to expand the crime world originally set up in the movie.

Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Henry Golding were all members of the original cast – though none are expected to make a return.

After breakout hits including Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, Guy Ritchie cited the original The Gentleman movies as a “return to my roots” during an interview with Total Film.

With first-look details for The Gentlemen Netflix series now released, both Ritchie and fans seem to be in agreement that this world of organized crime has a lot more to offer.

“Oh hell yes liked the movie a lot and there’s so much more you can do with the world and these characters! Excited to see how this is!” one fan concluded on social media.

The Gentlemen comes to Netflix in 2024. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

