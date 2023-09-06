Liverpool fans have spotted a “class” homage to sitcom Ted Lasso in footage from behind-the-scenes at the football club’s training ground.

Football hasn’t typically fared well on TV or in film. Baseball, basketball, and American Football all have classic movies about their respective sports, like Bull Durham, Hoosiers, and Any Given Sunday. But when it comes to footy, the sport has scored a series of own goals.

Though there has been the odd winner. Escape to Victory is very silly, but a classic. Bend It Like Beckham is beloved, and deservedly so. While Shaolin Soccer is ridiculous, and also incredible. But some of the best football flicks are about the dark side of the game, like I.D. or 1988’s The Firm.

Ted Lasso bucked the trend however, being a feel-good sitcom, that celebrates everything good about the beautiful game. And one of the biggest football clubs in the world has paid tribute to the series at their training ground in a video spotted on YouTube.

Liverpool fans spot “class” Ted Lasso Easter egg at training ground

In behind-the-scenes footage from Liverpool FC’s training ground, eagle-eyed fans of both the Reds – and Ted Lasso – have spotted an homage to the TV show, with the word “believe” spotted at around the 3.30-minute mark of the above video.

Ted encourages his players, and his friends, to always believe in themselves, and the Liverpool team has clearly taken that to heart.

In a clip celebrating the arrival of new signing Wataru Endo, star player Mo Salah meets up with the player, and as he walks though a door, the word ‘believe’ can be seen taped above it. Much like in the Apple TV show.

And fans are loving it. Underneath pictures from both the ground, and the show, one supporter writes of the club’s manager: “That’s class, Klopp is the real life Ted Lasso.”

Another asks of the sign: “why is it so small?” While one fan claims: “It’s not small, Salah is just massive.”

For more Ted Lasso action, check out the below articles. While for everything we know about potential Season 4, head here.

