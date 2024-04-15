Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham praised for telling photographer “don’t be a d**k”

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is being praised for clapping back at a photographer who was being too forward on a red carpet.

When it comes to Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, one phrase that could be used to describe her both on and off screen is “tough as nails.”

Best known for her show role as a complex yet no-nonsense football team owner, Waddingham’s confident attitude can also be seen in her everyday life.

While on the red carpet for the red carpet the Olivier Awards, Waddingham was seen calling out a photographer who was being a bit forward while asking her to pose.

Though the photographer’s exact question can’t be heard clearly through the crowd, the actress responded to the request with, “Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.”

This act of standing up for herself isn’t a new feat for Waddingham as she told Glamor Magazine, “I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it. I had an incident fairly recently where I heard a sound guy on set say something that I didn’t like to someone, so I said, down my microphone in front of everyone, ‘Do you want to repeat that? And then I repeated what he had said to the person. He started trying to fluff the situation, so I said, ‘No, if you are going to be the big man, come and say it on this microphone.'”

The actress credits her father, Harry, for teaching her to use her voice no matter how hard it could be to do so as she explained in the same interview, “He always told me to speak my mind, even when one of his friends made a slightly inappropriate comment to me when I was 12 years old.”