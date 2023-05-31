Does Ted Lasso get back with his wife Michelle?

The Ted Lasso finale is here, and some fans may be wondering: does Ted get back together with his wife Michelle? Here’s what we know.

Jason Sudeikis’ clueless football coach ended up in the UK for two reasons: he was hired by Rebecca in an act of self-sabotage and revenge on her ex-husband, and Ted wanted to give his Michelle some “space”, as they were having issues in their relationship.

They’d tried couples therapy, and Ted hoped the distance would make their hearts grow fonder – but his love was a one-way street, and they eventually got a divorce. However, Season 3 planted a number of seeds that hinted at them rekindling their romance, especially after the arrival of Dr. Jacob.

So, with the finale now streaming on Apple TV+, it’s one of the questions fans want to know: do Ted and Michelle get back together by the end of Ted Lasso?

Does Ted Lasso get back together with Michelle?

While not explicitly confirmed, it’s implied that Ted and Michelle get back together in the finale.

For the Ted/Rebecca endgame folks, we can only apologize. They share an emotional farewell, and the beginning of the episode even teases that they may have slept together only nix that notion soon after, but they don’t get together.

As Richmond face off against Manchester City in the last game of the season, Michelle and their son Henry watch the match in the US. They’re incredibly excited, but Dr. Jacob couldn’t care less. “Who’s ready to spend the next two hours of their lives watching this game until it eventually ends up in an exciting 0-0 tie?” he says, laughing, but it clearly bothers Michelle and Henry.

Throughout the highs and lows of the game, the episode cuts to Michelle and Henry cheering and shouting along with the fans while Dr. Jacob sits on his phone, completely uninterested. When Richmond win, he lowers his head with a smile, almost in resignation.

The episode ends with Ted returning home… and Dr. Jacob is nowhere to be seen. We don’t see Ted and Michelle embrace, but when Ted is coaching his son’s soccer team in the last scene, Michelle cheers him on by herself from the sidelines.

So, are they back together? At the very least, maybe, but we’re certain she broke up with Dr. Jacob – and the fans agree, as much as they’re not particularly happy about it.

“I’m actually less mad about Beard & Jane ending up together – whatever, it actually makes some sense – than I am about Michelle and Ted… Ted deserves someone who really likes and gets and respects him. He deserved a better character arc than a pure circle,” one wrote.

“Did Ted end up back with Michelle? It was kind of ambiguous but it looked like it ended with Ted looking at Michelle in the stands. If so, hard pass. It also looked like things are rocky with Jacob. She didn’t appreciate this darling man, so she doesn’t deserve him,” another wrote.

However, others aren’t convinced. “Really do not think Ted and Michelle getting back together was implied. Just peaceful co-parenting! Without asshole Jacob in the picture,” one theorized. “In my head, Ted & Michelle are 100% not back together, just co-parenting like a dream,” another tweeted.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

