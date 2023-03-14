How many episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 are there?

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso Season 3? The hit Apple TV show is back, so here’s how many episodes fans can expect from its third and final season.

I come bearing sweet treats to numb the sting of defeat: Ted Lasso is about to return to our screens, but it’s coming at a price – it will be the last season.

In an interview, Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show’s titular coach, said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

It’s news that’s worthy of one of Ted’s son’s classic temper tantrums – nevertheless, here’s how many episodes you can look forward to.

How many episodes in Ted Lasso Season 3?

Ted Lasso Season 3 will have a total of 12 episodes, with the first premiering on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15.

The remaining 11 episodes will air weekly on the streaming platform, just like the second season, so don’t plan on binging the whole thing unless you have the patience to wait until the last couple of weeks.

Check out the trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 below:

The official synopsis reads: “In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

“Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Talking to Esquire, Sudeikis added: “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering… I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

