Taylor Sheridan is the mastermind behind Yellowstone and its many spinoffs. Now one of his best shows is returning for a third season.

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most successful showrunners in television. Having started out acting in Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy, he made the move into movies by writing the likes of Sicario and Hell or High Water.

But TV is where he’s enjoyed most success, with modern-day western Yellowstone a bona fide phenomenon. Followed by successful prequels 1883 and 1923. And more spin-offs to follow.

But another of his shows received a green-light this week, meaning its returning for a third season…

One of Taylor Sheridan’s best shows is returning

Mayor of Kingstown – which stars Jeremy Renner – will be back for a third season.

Season 2 of the Paramount+ series concluded in March, but a Season 3 announcement was delayed due to Renner’s snow-plow accident, in which he suffered 30 broken bones.

The Hollywood Reporter cite sources that claim: “The series had been quietly picked up months ago but the streamer delayed a formal announcement for the crime drama’s return while Renner recovered from his injuries.”

The star’s continued recovery – coupled with the actor and writer strikes – mean there’s no word yet on when Season 3 will shoot or air.

What is Mayor of Kingstown about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the show: “Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

According to Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown is the third best performing show on the network, behind two more Taylor Sheridan shows – 1923 and Tulsa King.

The next Sheridan shows heading to Paramount are Lawman: Bass Reeves, and Land Man.

The first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are now airing on Paramount+, while you can read more about Season 3 here, and Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire below:

