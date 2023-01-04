Jeremy Renner sends love from hospital bed as details of accident emerge

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Following his serious snow plow accident, actor Jeremy Renner has posted a picture from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support.

The Avengers star – who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was run over by his own snow plow over the weekend.

First reports stated that he was in a “critical but stable” condition after doctors had worked on his injuries.

But today the news is altogether better, with Renner posting a picture and message to Instagram.

Jeremy Renner thanks fans for kind words

Renner looks pretty bashed up in the selfie, which he posted on Tuesday evening.

Next to the photograph, he wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words.🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The post has received 4.5 million likes in just 10 hours.

Renner was helping stranded family member

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – as reported by Variety – Jeremy Renner was helping a family member whose car was stranded in the snow when the accident happened.

“Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Sheriff Darin Balaam told a press conference. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat – an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds – in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully.

“Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

Fresh snow delayed first aid responders

Three feet of fresh snow fell in the area before the accident, and many cars were abandoned on nearby roads, making it difficult for first aid responders to get to the scene.

Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma, as well as orthopedic injuries. He underwent two surgeries, and continues to recover, while the investigation into the accident is ongoing.