‘Rotten’ Melissa McCarthy comedy tops Netflix chart

A Melissa McCarthy comedy with a definitively ‘rotten’ score has climbed its way to the top of the Netflix top 10 chart.

Time and time again, Netflix proves that almost every movie is critic-proof; it doesn’t matter if a film was ripped apart by reviewers – if it’s available to stream, and everyone else is watching it, you can bet that people will follow.

Just look at this year’s chart-toppers: Killers, a critical and commercial flop starring Ashton Kutcher, managed to reach number two on Netflix; The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the worst-received movie in the hero’s history, swung onto the chart; and a Mel Gibson movie with a Rotten Tomatoes score in the single digits also made an appearance.

This week, another comedy written off by critics has made a resurgence on Netflix – and it’s even claimed the top spot.

Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy reaches top of Netflix chart

Tammy, starring Melissa McCarthy, is Netflix’s number one movie in the US. You can check out the full ranking as it stands below:

Tammy Deliver Us from Evil Reptile American Made Casper The Conference Ma The Misfits Get Out Us

The movie follows Tammy, a boozy layabout who loses her job and finds out her husband is cheating on her in quick succession. So, she hits the road with her alcoholic grandmother (Susan Sarandon) and sets off on a journey to Niagara Falls.

Here’s the thing: not only is its Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at 24%, but its audience score isn’t much higher, currently rated 36%. “The mystery of Netflix and user viewing habits. The current number 1 movie on Netflix is an 8-year-old Melissa McCarthy comedy,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Nevertheless, it grossed more than $100 million worldwide in its original theatrical run, and viewers are clearly delighted to see it again. “They put Tammy on Netflix. That’s my favorite movie,” one wrote.

“TAMMY IS ON NETFLIX… y’all this is the funniest movie I ever watched,” another tweeted. “Tammy finally available on Netflix. I’m so happy I love this movie,” a third wrote. “I was coming home to watch Grey’s Anatomy but b*tch, Tammy is on Netflix,” a fourth tweeted.

Tammy is streaming on Netflix now.

