The ‘worst’ Spider-Man movie swings onto Netflix chart

The lowest-rated Spider-Man movie in history has just dropped on Netflix, and it’s already climbed onto the top 10 chart.

Everyone will have their favorites from the halls of Marvel, DC, and other comic houses, but Spider-Man is the most popular superhero across the world; this isn’t biased, it’s just a fact.

There’s plenty of metrics to support that statement, but just look at the box office returns: No Way Home was released towards the end of the pandemic, and it still grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide. Cumulatively, Spider-Man movies have raked in just shy of $9 billion since 2002.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not to say they’ve all been winners with the critics: excluding Morbius and Venom (they’re Spidey-adjacent, but they don’t count), one Spider-Man movie has a Rotten score – and it’s on the Netflix top 10 chart right now.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is currently in 10th position on the Netflix chart after swinging onto the streaming platform on October 1.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart as it stands below:

Article continues after ad

Reptile Nowhere Identity Thief Force of Nature Love is in the Air Pompeii Last Vegas Spy Kids: Armageddon Forgotten Love The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the hero’s only Rotten movie in his big-screen history. Its predecessor, which is also available on Netflix now, is Certified Fresh at 71%, while its closest entry in terms of its score is 2007’s Spider-Man 3 with 63%.

Article continues after ad

That technically makes it the ‘worst’ Spider-Man movie – but, evidently, people disagree.

“I’m so glad they put The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix! That’s my favorite one,” one fan wrote. “Thank god The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is on Netflix I was about to air it out,” a second tweeted. “Hate that it took The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hitting Netflix for me to realize some Marvel movies have a soul,” a third wrote. “Am I going to watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and cry tonight? I might,” a fourth tweeted.

Article continues after ad

The sequel follows Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) as he balances the responsibility of being Spider-Man with his love (and guilt) for Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), all while dealing with the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the return of his best friend, Harry Osborne (Dane DeHaan).

Article continues after ad

It was Garfield’s last outing as the webhead until his (not-so-surprising) return in No Way Home, which refueled demand for a third and final entry to cap off his Spidey saga.

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about the possibility of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 here, as well as updates on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 here.