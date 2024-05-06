Jerry Seinfeld lands number one Netflix movie despite shocking Rotten Tomatoes score

Jerry Seinfeld just dropped his new movie on Netflix, and despite getting a poor Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s already raced to first place on the streamer’s top 10 chart.

It’s no secret that Seinfeld has earned a solid reputation as a comedian, having helmed his infamous self-titled ‘90s sitcom and made a name for himself on the stand-up circuit.

So, when news emerged that he’d be directing a new Netflix movie with a cast packed full of big-name comedians, hopes were high. The film in question is Unfrosted, loosely based on the true story behind the creation of Pop-Tarts.

Article continues after ad

Alongside Seinfeld, the cast includes Bill Burr, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer. And since dropping on the streaming service on May 3, Unfrosted has already raced to first place on the top 10 movies chart in the US.

You can check out the full list as it currently stands below:

Article continues after ad

Unfrosted The Judge Anyone But You Shrek The Great Wall Blended The Equalizer One More Shot Mortal Kombat Secrets of the Neanderthals

Despite its streaming success, Unfrosted hasn’t gone down too well with the critics, earning a measly 41%. Audiences are in agreement, giving it a 49% rating.

The main criticism? It’s not particularly funny. As said by the Houston Chronicle, “The humor is all surface level with nothing underneath, and there’s little in Unfrosted to hang onto past its inherent silliness.”

Article continues after ad

Rolling Stone added, “It’s impossible to assemble this much comedic talent and not get a bullseye occasionally, yet the hit-to-miss ratio favors the latter way too much.” The Chicago Sun-Times pulled no punches, writing, “Unfrosted is one of the worst films of the decade so far,” and that the “jokes fall flat and hard.”

Of the more favorable reviews, Deadline said, “Jokes first, facts later. It is the perfect recipe for a breezy and delightful nostalgic trip of a movie.”

Unfrosted has left audiences equally as divided, with many agreeing that it would suit a more mature audience. If you want to form your own opinion, the movie is available to stream on Netflix now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out the new movies heading to streaming this month, as well as the best movies of 2024 so far.